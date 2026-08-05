Tabu Moves Delhi HC Seeking Protection Against AI-Generated Content, Identity Misuse
The Delhi High Court will hear Tabu's plea on August 6 seeking removal of objectionable AI-generated online content and impersonation.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tabu has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image, likeness and other identity attributes, including AI-generated content and digital impersonation.
The matter is scheduled to be heard on August 6 by the bench of Justice Jyoti Singh.
The actor has sought the removal of objectionable online content and AI-generated material allegedly uploaded without her consent across social media platforms.
In her plea, Tabu contended that her name, image and identity have been misused through unauthorised digital content, violating her personality rights.
When the matter came up before Justice Jyoti Singh, the court noted discrepancies in the pleadings filed on Tabu's behalf.
During the hearing, the court asked senior advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for the actor, to file a fresh memo of parties after observing that details of some defendants had not been correctly mentioned.
Justice Singh said accurate particulars of all parties were necessary for proper adjudication of the matter and directed that the defects be rectified. Following the court's directions, the hearing was deferred and the matter was listed for August 6.
Tabu's petition comes amid a growing number of personality rights disputes before the Delhi High Court involving allegations of AI-generated impersonation, deepfakes, fake endorsements and unauthorised commercial exploitation of public figures in the digital space.
The Delhi High Court has, in recent months, granted or considered protection of personality rights for several prominent personalities, including cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Gavaskar; actors Ravi Kishan, Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Varun Dhawan; Congress MP Shashi Tharoor; journalist Sudhir Chaudhary; spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Aniruddhacharya, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna; singer Jubin Nautiyal; filmmaker Karan Johar; podcaster Raj Shamani; and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
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