ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tabu Moves Delhi HC Seeking Protection Against AI-Generated Content, Identity Misuse

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tabu has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image, likeness and other identity attributes, including AI-generated content and digital impersonation.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on August 6 by the bench of Justice Jyoti Singh.

The actor has sought the removal of objectionable online content and AI-generated material allegedly uploaded without her consent across social media platforms.

In her plea, Tabu contended that her name, image and identity have been misused through unauthorised digital content, violating her personality rights.

When the matter came up before Justice Jyoti Singh, the court noted discrepancies in the pleadings filed on Tabu's behalf.