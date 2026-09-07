ETV Bharat / entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Says No Big-Scale Films Came Her Way After Dunki: 'Talent Isn't Enough'

Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu has opened up about not getting more big-scale commercial film offers after working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The actor, who has largely been part of content-driven and socially relevant films, said that she has not yet been offered another project of the same scale as Rajkumar Hirani’s 2023 film.

Speaking to a newswire, Taapsee was asked if Dunki had led to more mainstream opportunities for her. She said that it had not happened so far. “No, I haven’t been offered a film of that scale as yet,” Taapsee said.

Dunki marked a major change in scale for the actor. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and worked with director Rajkumar Hirani, known for films such as 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. For Taapsee, the film came after years of working mainly in films built around strong subjects and performance-based roles.

However, she feels that getting a big commercial film is not always about an actor’s talent. According to Taapsee, several other factors play a role when female actors are considered for mainstream projects.

“I feel that all actors are replaceable. It’s not like ki yeh role iske ilaava koi aur kar hi nahi sakta. They may do it differently, but I think everyone can pull off every role,” she said.

Taapsee went on to explain that many female characters in commercial films are not written as major parts. Because of this, she believes casting decisions are often based on factors other than acting ability.