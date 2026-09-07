Taapsee Pannu Says No Big-Scale Films Came Her Way After Dunki: 'Talent Isn't Enough'
Taapsee Pannu says she hasn't received another big-scale film after Dunki, attributing mainstream casting to market value, visibility and connections beyond talent.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu has opened up about not getting more big-scale commercial film offers after working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The actor, who has largely been part of content-driven and socially relevant films, said that she has not yet been offered another project of the same scale as Rajkumar Hirani’s 2023 film.
Speaking to a newswire, Taapsee was asked if Dunki had led to more mainstream opportunities for her. She said that it had not happened so far. “No, I haven’t been offered a film of that scale as yet,” Taapsee said.
Dunki marked a major change in scale for the actor. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and worked with director Rajkumar Hirani, known for films such as 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. For Taapsee, the film came after years of working mainly in films built around strong subjects and performance-based roles.
However, she feels that getting a big commercial film is not always about an actor’s talent. According to Taapsee, several other factors play a role when female actors are considered for mainstream projects.
“I feel that all actors are replaceable. It’s not like ki yeh role iske ilaava koi aur kar hi nahi sakta. They may do it differently, but I think everyone can pull off every role,” she said.
Taapsee went on to explain that many female characters in commercial films are not written as major parts. Because of this, she believes casting decisions are often based on factors other than acting ability.
“But the female characters in these so-called mainstream and commercial films are ones that can be played by anyone. And the basis of landing these roles isn’t your talent,” she said.
The actor said that an actress’s market value, visibility, contacts and influence can also affect whether she gets such opportunities. She stated that she does not have an advantage in many of these areas.
“It’s your market, saleability, contacts, visibility, presence and influence. All of these factors, more than an actor’s talent, come into play. And I know it for a fact that I’m lagging behind when it comes to these factors,” Taapsee said.
She also credited Rajkumar Hirani for giving her the opportunity to be part of Dunki. Taapsee said the filmmaker had seen her earlier work and was confident that she was right for the role. “The only reason I got to work on Dunki is that Raju sir had seen my work. He puts his foot down for me,” she said.
Taapsee recalled that she did not personally know Hirani before Dunki. She had earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Badla, but said Hirani himself was firm about casting her in Dunki.
The actor believes such strong backing from a director is not common when it comes to casting female actors in mainstream films. She said commercial films often have female characters that are not important enough for casting to depend entirely on an actor’s performance.
“Usually, the characters in a commercial film aren’t significant enough, and so, it doesn’t matter which actress is playing the part,” she said. Taapsee added that mainstream films where an actress is chosen mainly because of her talent are rare. She feels directors who are willing to stand by their casting choices are even rarer.
Taapsee was recently seen in Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija. The film, which also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht, premiered on Netflix on September 3. The film follows a mother who sets out to find and rescue her kidnapped daughter.