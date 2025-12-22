ETV Bharat / entertainment

SVC59: Vijay Deverakonda And Keerthy Suresh's Film Titled Rowdy Janardhana

In the title glimpse, Vijay is seen in a fierce and gritty avatar, drenched in blood as he takes on his enemies. The visuals suggest a raw action drama. Many fans in the comment section praised his appearance and screen presence, calling it one of his fiercest looks in recent years.

The makers announced the title on Monday, December 22, just days ahead of Christmas. Sharing the title glimpse on social media, the team wrote, "See him. Hear him. Remember the name - #RowdyJanardhana. TITLE GLIMPSE OUT NOW. The birth of an identity that refuses to bow.”

Hyderabad: The official title of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, previously known by the working title SVC59, has been revealed. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has been titled Rowdy Janardhana.

The title and glimpse were unveiled at a grand event held in Hyderabad. While Vijay Deverakonda was not present at the event, producer Dil Raju and director Ravi Kiran Kola interacted with the media. Several key members of the film's technical team, including production designer Dino Shankar, were also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Dil Raju confirmed that Rowdy Janardhana will feature Vijay Deverakonda speaking in an East Godavari accent for the first time in his career. The producer also clarified that while the project was widely known as SVC59, the official title of the film is Rowdy Janardhanan.

Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film is described as a high-voltage action drama with a strong emotional layer. Vijay Deverakonda has previously found success in similar genres, and the makers believe this film will further strengthen his action-hero image. The story is reportedly set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and is said to include political elements.

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead. Her involvement was officially confirmed earlier this year during a puja ceremony, where the makers also released photos from the launch event.

The music in the film is composed by Christo Xavier while the cinematography is handled by Anand C Chandran and the costume designer is Praveen Raja. The film is being made on a huge budget and will be released in theaters in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The makers are currently targeting an early to mid-2026 theatrical release, with more updates expected in the coming months.