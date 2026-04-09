ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suzanne Bernert Questions Deepika Padukone Over Dhurandhar 2 Silence: 'Don't Understand Why You Are Not Doing It'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Bernert called out Deepika for not publicly praising Ranveer despite the film's massive success. In her post, she wrote, "Dear Deepika… This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it." The comment quickly gained traction, sparking debate among fans.

Hyderabad: Actor Suzanne Bernert has publicly questioned Deepika Padukone over her response to ongoing chatter about her silence on husband Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The remark has added another layer to the conversation that has been trending online ever since the film's record-breaking run began.

The reaction comes shortly after Deepika addressed the chatter herself. The actor responded to an Instagram reel that speculated about her absence from the film's premiere and her lack of social media posts about the project. The reel suggested that her silence might be a statement, especially since the film was breaking records worldwide.

Shutting down speculation, Deepika commented, "The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?" Her response indicated that she had already seen the film privately and that the discussion around her silence was being overanalysed. Despite her clarification, Bernert's remarks revived the discussion. Fans appeared divided, with some agreeing that public acknowledgment would have been a sweet gesture, while others defended Deepika's choice to keep her support private.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to dominate the box office. The sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar opened to massive numbers, earning Rs 43 crore in paid previews and around Rs 102.55 crore on its release day. The film has now crossed the Rs 1,040 crore mark at the domestic box office and has grossed over Rs 1,600 crore globally. The film explores the origins of Ranveer Singh's character and expands the geopolitical storyline introduced in the first part. Its strong word of mouth and repeat value have helped it maintain momentum weeks after release.

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018 after working together in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, remain one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples. Suzanne Bernert has appeared in films like Ramdhanu - The Rainbow, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and The Accidental Prime Minister, and was married to late actor Akhil Mishra, known for his role in 3 Idiots.