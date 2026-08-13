Suvinder Vicky Thought His Dhurandhar 2 Dialogues Would Be 'A Big Beep'; Here's What Aditya Dhar Told Him
Suvinder Vicky reveals he feared his abusive Dhurandhar dialogues would be censored, while Aditya Dhar backed the scenes but set a clear boundary.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suvinder Vicky thought his character in Dhurandhar: The Revenge might end up with more beeps than dialogues. The actor, who played Arjun Rampal's father in Aditya Dhar's action drama, was surprised by the amount of abusive language written for his character and even joked that the filmmaker should have made him mute. But director Aditya Dhar was confident that the dialogues would make it to the final cut.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Vicky recalled his conversation with Dhar before shooting the scenes. "I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep; he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I'm abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut." That confidence also made Vicky think about improvising some of his lines. However, Dhar had one clear boundary. According to Vicky, the director told him, "We will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films."
The abuses were part of the script
Vicky also made it clear that the strong language was not something he created on set. He credited the writing team for the dialogues while also acknowledging the director and his own performance. "I'm lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred per cent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega, because I didn't make any of those; that was all written in the script," he said.
Arjun Rampal told him to go all out
Vicky and Rampal were already familiar with each other before Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The two had worked together in Satluj, which helped them approach their intense scenes with an existing equation. Vicky said he warned Rampal about the dialogues before filming. Rampal's response was simple: "It is part of life, camera ke samne faad de."
Vicky's next stop is Awarapan 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued the story of Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who becomes Hamza Ali Mazari and gets deeper into Karachi's criminal underworld. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. For Vicky, he would next be seen in Awarapan 2. He stars alongside Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in the Nitin Kakkar-directed sequel, which releases in cinemas on August 14.