ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suvinder Vicky Thought His Dhurandhar 2 Dialogues Would Be 'A Big Beep'; Here's What Aditya Dhar Told Him

Hyderabad: Suvinder Vicky thought his character in Dhurandhar: The Revenge might end up with more beeps than dialogues. The actor, who played Arjun Rampal's father in Aditya Dhar's action drama, was surprised by the amount of abusive language written for his character and even joked that the filmmaker should have made him mute. But director Aditya Dhar was confident that the dialogues would make it to the final cut.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Vicky recalled his conversation with Dhar before shooting the scenes. "I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep; he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I'm abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut." That confidence also made Vicky think about improvising some of his lines. However, Dhar had one clear boundary. According to Vicky, the director told him, "We will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films."

The abuses were part of the script