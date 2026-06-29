ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suriya Teams Up With Hombale Films For New Movie, TJ Gnanavel To Direct

Hyderabad: A new film starring Suriya has officially been announced. Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbuster movies like KGF, Kantara and Salaar, has joined hands with the actor for a yet-to-be-titled project. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, while Kyadu Lohar has been cast as the female lead. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the film.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 29, the production house shared a special message celebrating Suriya's journey in cinema. The note described the actor's career by saying, "He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A career that chose courage over comfort, every single time."

It also praised his contribution to cinema, adding, "Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Where the most fearless actor of his generation meets his grandest stage yet." The message concluded with, "Hombale Films proudly welcomes THE ONE-SURIYA. SURIYA X HOMBALE."