Suriya Teams Up With Hombale Films For New Movie, TJ Gnanavel To Direct
Hombale Films announced its next big project starring Suriya and Kayadu Lohar. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new film starring Suriya has officially been announced. Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbuster movies like KGF, Kantara and Salaar, has joined hands with the actor for a yet-to-be-titled project. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, while Kyadu Lohar has been cast as the female lead. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the film.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 29, the production house shared a special message celebrating Suriya's journey in cinema. The note described the actor's career by saying, "He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A career that chose courage over comfort, every single time."
It also praised his contribution to cinema, adding, "Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Where the most fearless actor of his generation meets his grandest stage yet." The message concluded with, "Hombale Films proudly welcomes THE ONE-SURIYA. SURIYA X HOMBALE."
Sharing thoughts on the project, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world."
This project brings Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel together once again after the success of the 2021 film Jai Bhim. It was launched with a grand muhurtha ceremony at Park Hyatt in Chennai on June 29. The event was attended by the cast, crew and several well-known personalities from the film industry.
The makers have also revealed the film's technical team. Sai Abhyankkar will compose the music, SR Kathir will serve as the cinematographer, K Kathir has been roped in as the production designer, and Philomin Raj will edit the film.
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