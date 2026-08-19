ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's Film Shows Signs Of A Steady Weekday Hold

Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons has entered an important phase of its theatrical run as it moves towards the end of its first week. After a strong opening and a good weekend, the film is now seeing the usual slowdown on weekdays but continues to attract audiences.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 3.18 crore net in India on Day 6 so far, with figures recorded until Wednesday evening.

The film collected Rs 6.35 crore on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to Rs 75.48 crore so far. Its total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 87.35 crore.

The Day 6 collection is still being updated, so the final Wednesday figure could be higher. The film is currently running across around 4,401 shows in India. Its overall occupancy stands at 20.65% so far on Wednesday.