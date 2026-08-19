Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's Film Shows Signs Of A Steady Weekday Hold
Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons continues its first-week run with steady audience interest, while its weekday performance remains crucial for its box office journey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons has entered an important phase of its theatrical run as it moves towards the end of its first week. After a strong opening and a good weekend, the film is now seeing the usual slowdown on weekdays but continues to attract audiences.
Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 6
According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 3.18 crore net in India on Day 6 so far, with figures recorded until Wednesday evening.
The film collected Rs 6.35 crore on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to Rs 75.48 crore so far. Its total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 87.35 crore.
The Day 6 collection is still being updated, so the final Wednesday figure could be higher. The film is currently running across around 4,401 shows in India. Its overall occupancy stands at 20.65% so far on Wednesday.
Tamil And Telugu Occupancy
The Tamil version has recorded around 19% occupancy, while the Telugu version has registered 23% occupancy on Day 6 so far. The drop in occupancy is expected as the film moves deeper into the weekdays. However, Vishwanath & Sons continues to draw audiences despite the weekday slowdown.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya in the lead role. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an accomplished international pistol shooter who tries to balance his career with family responsibilities.
His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Maddy, a much younger woman, leading him to rethink his priorities and choices. The film combines family emotions, romance, humour and drama.
The cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in important roles, while GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.
As Vishwanath & Sons approaches the end of its first week, its weekday performance will be important. The film’s hold over the next few days will determine whether it can maintain its momentum at the box office.