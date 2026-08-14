ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's How Much Suriya's Film Has Earned

Hyderabad: Suriya’s latest film Vishwanath & Sons has opened in theatres with a decent response on its first day. Directed by Venky Atluri, the family drama hit theatres on Friday and has received positive reactions from audiences. While the final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported, the film has shown a steady start at the box office.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 8.50 crore net in India so far on its opening day. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 10.03 crore.

The final Day 1 numbers are expected to increase as collections from more shows are added. The film is currently running in around 4,361 shows across India, with an overall occupancy of 35.9% so far.

The film has also received encouraging early reviews from viewers. Its family emotions, humour and Suriya’s performance have been among the aspects getting attention. The positive word of mouth could help the film perform better during the weekend.