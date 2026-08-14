Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's How Much Suriya's Film Has Earned
Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons has opened to an encouraging response, with positive word of mouth and family appeal expected to boost its weekend performance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suriya’s latest film Vishwanath & Sons has opened in theatres with a decent response on its first day. Directed by Venky Atluri, the family drama hit theatres on Friday and has received positive reactions from audiences. While the final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported, the film has shown a steady start at the box office.
Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 8.50 crore net in India so far on its opening day. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 10.03 crore.
The final Day 1 numbers are expected to increase as collections from more shows are added. The film is currently running in around 4,361 shows across India, with an overall occupancy of 35.9% so far.
The film has also received encouraging early reviews from viewers. Its family emotions, humour and Suriya’s performance have been among the aspects getting attention. The positive word of mouth could help the film perform better during the weekend.
Tamil And Telugu Box Office Collection
The Tamil version has contributed the most to the film’s opening-day collection so far. It has earned around Rs 4.84 crore net from 2,679 shows, with an occupancy of 34%.
The Telugu version has collected around Rs 3.66 crore net from 1,682 shows. Interestingly, it has recorded a higher occupancy of 39% so far.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter whose life changes after a family crisis. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in important roles.
Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film mixes family emotions, romance, humour and drama. Suriya is seen in a comparatively lighter role in the film.