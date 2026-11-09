ETV Bharat / entertainment

Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Day 4: Suriya's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr, Maintains Massive Lead Over Nayanthara's Sequel

Hyderabad: The Diwali box office clash between Suriya’s Scene and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 continues to favour the former as both films enter their first Monday in theatres. While Suriya’s action-comedy thriller has maintained a strong hold across the Tamil and Telugu markets, Nayanthara’s mythological sequel is also witnessing audience interest, particularly among family and devotional-film viewers. However, the difference in their box office performance remains significant.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene opened in theatres with Rs 19.15 crore net in India. The film has maintained its lead over Mookuthi Amman 2, which began its theatrical run with Rs 1.88 crore net. Although the two films are witnessing different levels of audience turnout, their first Monday performance offers an interesting picture of the Diwali box office race.

Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Scene has collected Rs 16.59 crore net in India on Day 4 so far. The film is currently running across 5,048 shows, including 3,742 Tamil shows and 1,306 Telugu shows. Its Tamil version has contributed Rs 13.81 crore, while the Telugu version has added Rs 2.78 crore to the day’s collection.

With this, the Suriya-starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 79.74 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 92.93 crore. The film has recorded an occupancy of 62.1% so far on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 3.76 crore net in India on Day 4 so far. The film is currently running across 1,229 shows and has registered an occupancy of 70%. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 12.69 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 14.79 crore.

While Scene has collected considerably more at the box office, Mookuthi Amman 2 has recorded a higher occupancy percentage on Day 4. However, the difference in the number of shows available for the two films is also worth noting.

At present, Scene has a massive lead over Nayanthara’s film in terms of both daily earnings and overall collections. The Suriya-starrer has also crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India net collections, while Mookuthi Amman 2 is yet to cross Rs 15 crore in India gross collections.