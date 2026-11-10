ETV Bharat / entertainment

Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Day 5: Suriya's Film Earns Over Six Times Nayanthara's Sequel

Hyderabad: The Diwali box office clash between Suriya’s Scene and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 continues to favour the former. As both films enter their fifth day in theatres, the difference in their box office performance remains considerable. While Suriya’s action-comedy thriller is inching closer to an important milestone in India, Nayanthara’s mythological sequel is struggling to match its collections.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene had a strong opening at the box office and has maintained its lead over Mookuthi Amman 2 since its release. Although both films have witnessed a slowdown on their first Tuesday, the Suriya-starrer continues to attract a larger audience across Tamil and Telugu markets.

Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Scene has collected Rs 9.85 crore net in India on Day 5 so far. The film is currently running across 4,609 shows. Its Tamil version has contributed Rs 7.91 crore from 3,292 shows, while the Telugu version has added Rs 1.94 crore from 1,317 shows.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 94.40 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 109.82 crore. The film recorded a final collection of Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4. Its occupancy on Tuesday currently stands at 41.7%.

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 1.55 crore net in India on Day 5 so far. The film is currently running across 1,175 shows and has recorded an occupancy of 33%. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 15.63 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 18.13 crore. The film had collected Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

A comparison of the two films shows that Scene continues to enjoy a significant lead over Nayanthara’s sequel. The Suriya-starrer is now close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India net collections, while Mookuthi Amman 2 is yet to reach the Rs 20 crore mark in gross collections.

The difference in their show counts also remains considerable, with Scene running nearly four times as many shows as Mookuthi Amman 2. Both films have witnessed a drop in their collections on Tuesday compared to their previous day’s final figures. However, their performance over the coming days will be important in determining how well they sustain their theatrical runs.