Supreme Court Slams Actor Rajpal Yadav For Failing To Honour Payment Undertaking In Cheque-Bounce Cases
The bench said that despite the expiry of the two-week time, no payment has been made till October 5.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up actor Rajpal Yadav for failing to honour his undertaking to deposit money towards the dues of a private firm in a long-running series of cheque-bounce cases.
On September 15, the top court gave the actor a final two-week opportunity to come out with a concrete proposal to pay an outstanding amount to a private firm and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the apex court registry.
Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said it could dismiss Yadav's appeal but was reluctant to do so because it might jeopardise the complainant's chances of recovering the money.
The bench said that despite the expiry of the two-week time, no payment has been made till today, that is October 5.
"They (complainant) are not poor," Yadav's counsel said during the hearing, which irked the bench. Justice Bagchi said, "They may be richer than you, but they are poor to the extent you have swindled them. This arrogance needs to be put in its right place. You should know when to open your mouth. Your place is in jail."
The bench directed that the payment should be made by Tuesday and listed the case for hearing as the first case on Wednesday. The bench noted that Yadav had failed to comply with the direction to make the payment by Monday.
Yadav's counsel produced a copy of a demand draft for Rs 50 lakh and submitted that the bank was processing the draft.
"Is this genuine or not? We don't know," the bench said. The complainant's lawyer accused the actor of repeatedly failing to comply with court directions. "He is a film actor. He is acting here also. He has no respect for the majesty of the institution," said senior advocate Ajit Sinha, appearing for the complainant.
The complainant alleged that in 2013, Yadav tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each toward settlement of financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to him for a film in 2010. The cheques were dishonoured, the firm further alleged.
According to the complainant, an agreement between the parties in 2012 stated that Yadav, his wife and their company had agreed to repay approximately Rs 11 crore, including interest. On September 15, the apex court extended his exemption from surrendering till October 5.
On July 10, the high court refused to condone the “extraordinary” delay of 1,894 days, or more than five years, in filing petitions against the conviction and directed Yadav to pay more than Rs 1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven complaints.
It, however, clarified that around Rs 2 crore already paid by the actor shall be adjusted, and kept the sentence in abeyance for two months to give Yadav time to approach the appellate court against the decision.
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