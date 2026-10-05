ETV Bharat / entertainment

Supreme Court Slams Actor Rajpal Yadav For Failing To Honour Payment Undertaking In Cheque-Bounce Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up actor Rajpal Yadav for failing to honour his undertaking to deposit money towards the dues of a private firm in a long-running series of cheque-bounce cases.

On September 15, the top court gave the actor a final two-week opportunity to come out with a concrete proposal to pay an outstanding amount to a private firm and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the apex court registry.

Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said it could dismiss Yadav's appeal but was reluctant to do so because it might jeopardise the complainant's chances of recovering the money.

The bench said that despite the expiry of the two-week time, no payment has been made till today, that is October 5.

"They (complainant) are not poor," Yadav's counsel said during the hearing, which irked the bench. Justice Bagchi said, "They may be richer than you, but they are poor to the extent you have swindled them. This arrogance needs to be put in its right place. You should know when to open your mouth. Your place is in jail."

The bench directed that the payment should be made by Tuesday and listed the case for hearing as the first case on Wednesday. The bench noted that Yadav had failed to comply with the direction to make the payment by Monday.