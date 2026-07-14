SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Challenging CRZ Clearance For 2 New Floors At SRK's Mannat
The bench declined to interfere with the National Green Tribunal's order dated September 16, 2025.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: In a relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for constructing two additional floors on the actor's Mumbai residence, Mannat.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench questioned the bonafide of the petitioner, while declining to interfere with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order dated September 16, 2025.
During the hearing, senior advocate Shoeb Alam, representing petitioner Santosh Daundkar, submitted before the bench that the case should not be treated differently simply because it involves a prominent film star. The senior counsel pressed that his client had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai and is a respected activist.
"They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors) ... it's their choice. The law is broadly followed. Why should a neighbour or anybody else intervene?" the bench remarked.
The bench orally observed that it had very serious doubts about the petitioner's bona fide. However, Alam pointed out that even the NGT had not questioned the petitioner's bona fides. After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the matter.
The NGT had dismissed Daundkar’s plea. His plea alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority had erred in allowing CRZ clearance for the renovation of the actor’s sea-facing Bandra home.
The tribunal had held that no procedural irregularity or legal infirmity had been shown in the approval granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.
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