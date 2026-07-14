ETV Bharat / entertainment

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Challenging CRZ Clearance For 2 New Floors At SRK's Mannat

New Delhi: In a relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for constructing two additional floors on the actor's Mumbai residence, Mannat.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench questioned the bonafide of the petitioner, while declining to interfere with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order dated September 16, 2025.

During the hearing, senior advocate Shoeb Alam, representing petitioner Santosh Daundkar, submitted before the bench that the case should not be treated differently simply because it involves a prominent film star. The senior counsel pressed that his client had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai and is a respected activist.

"They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors) ... it's their choice. The law is broadly followed. Why should a neighbour or anybody else intervene?" the bench remarked.