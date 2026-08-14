ETV Bharat / entertainment

India's Got Latent Row | Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Samay Raina, 4 Other Comedians

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said YouTuber-comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians are bright youngsters and that positive results are bound to occur once they make genuine efforts, while quashing criminal cases against them over insensitive remarks made about persons with disabilities on the show India's Got Latent.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh represented the Cure SMA India Foundation.

Apart from Raina, the others who have been given relief in connection with this case are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

The bench appreciated their efforts to organise shows for the benefit of persons with disabilities. "Once there are genuine efforts, positive results are bound to be there… They are very bright youngsters…If they now have started working in a positive direction, there will be positive output," observed the CJI.

The bench appreciated that a constructive conversation had taken place between them and the petitioners. The bench said the respondents have expressed gratefulness for guidance from the petitioner NGO for helping arrange their programs.

The bench proceeded to quash FIRs filed against them over insensitive remarks against disabled persons, saying, "Matter qua respondents 6-10 (the accused comedians) is closed" and “criminal proceedings against respondents 6-10 are hereby quashed.”