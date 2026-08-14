India's Got Latent Row | Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Samay Raina, 4 Other Comedians
Apart from Raina, others who have been given relief in connection are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said YouTuber-comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians are bright youngsters and that positive results are bound to occur once they make genuine efforts, while quashing criminal cases against them over insensitive remarks made about persons with disabilities on the show India's Got Latent.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh represented the Cure SMA India Foundation.
Apart from Raina, the others who have been given relief in connection with this case are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.
The bench appreciated their efforts to organise shows for the benefit of persons with disabilities. "Once there are genuine efforts, positive results are bound to be there… They are very bright youngsters…If they now have started working in a positive direction, there will be positive output," observed the CJI.
The bench appreciated that a constructive conversation had taken place between them and the petitioners. The bench said the respondents have expressed gratefulness for guidance from the petitioner NGO for helping arrange their programs.
The bench proceeded to quash FIRs filed against them over insensitive remarks against disabled persons, saying, "Matter qua respondents 6-10 (the accused comedians) is closed" and “criminal proceedings against respondents 6-10 are hereby quashed.”
The bench set aside all other related proceedings. However, the bench said it would hear the matter further to consider suggestions from persons with disabilities on how to ensure better checks on such content and frame appropriate directions on the broader issues involved.
The bench noted that the comedians expressed willingness to invite persons suffering from SMA to these shows and provide them financial support. It also noted that they would coordinate with the petitioner-foundation on how to implement this.
Previously, the apex court expressed its discontent with the comedian over the crass jokes, and ordered Raina to conduct awareness programmes and raise funds for persons with disabilities.
Cure SMA India Foundation had filed a petition in the top court alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.
On July 14, the Supreme Court pulled up Raina for “taking the court for a ride,” imposing a Rs 3‑lakh cost on him after he failed to honour undertakings in proceedings linked to the India’s Got Latent controversy over insensitive jokes targeting persons with disabilities. The bench also imposed the same cost on the four other comedians: Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagadish Tanwar.
Read More