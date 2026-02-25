'Doesn't Portray Caste In Bad Light’, SC Declines To Ban Movie Title 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story'
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea to ban or change the title of the upcoming film 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story,' saying the name does not portray the Yadav community in a poor light.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench examined the material on record and noted that the main grievance was that the film's name reflected the Yadav community in a bad light in society.
The bench noted that the contention was that the film's name should be changed. The bench said it failed to understand how the title of a film can reflect the community in a bad light. It added that the film's title contains no adjective or word that portrays the Yadav community in a bad light.
The bench termed the apprehensions as "wholly unfounded" and distinguished its earlier order in a similar case related to 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' in which it had asked the producer to change that movie's title.
"The expression 'ghooskhor' in English means corrupt. Therefore, a negative meaning was being attached to the community. In the instant case, no such negativity is attached to the Yadav community. Neither of the reasonable restrictions under Article 19 under the Constitution are attracted. The name in no way portrays the Yadav community in a bad light or any negative way. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed," said the bench.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that while they do not oppose inter-community marriages, the film's portrayal of a woman was unacceptable. The counsel contended that a lady cannot be publicised this way and added that the film claims to be based on a true story. After hearing submissions, the bench rejected the petition filed by the chief of the Vishwa Yadav Parishad.
