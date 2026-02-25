ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Doesn't Portray Caste In Bad Light’, SC Declines To Ban Movie Title 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea to ban or change the title of the upcoming film 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story,' saying the name does not portray the Yadav community in a poor light.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench examined the material on record and noted that the main grievance was that the film's name reflected the Yadav community in a bad light in society.

The bench noted that the contention was that the film's name should be changed. The bench said it failed to understand how the title of a film can reflect the community in a bad light. It added that the film's title contains no adjective or word that portrays the Yadav community in a bad light.