Sunny Leone Says Kennedy Could 'Change Her Image', Expects New Opportunities After Release
Sunny Leone hopes Kennedy will transform her image, calling it a career turning point that could elevate her and lead to stronger roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 13, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sunny Leone says she is positive that her upcoming movie, Kennedy, will help the industry look at her in a different light and provide her with more opportunities to showcase her acting abilities. Sunny Leone is of the opinion that Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, might be the turning point in her career.
The neo-noir crime thriller film features Leone playing the character of Charlie, an enigmatic female figure who gets involved in the life of Uday Shetty, played by Rahul Bhat. Uday is a former cop turned contract killer who leads a double life. Leone describes her character as fragile yet strong.
In an interview with a news agency, the actor shared how surprised she was when Kashyap reached out with the offer. According to Leone, the director initially contacted her husband and manager, Daniel Weber, who insisted that Kashyap speak to her directly.
"I never in a million years thought that he was going to call me and say, 'Hey, I've a part, will you come in for an audition?' I was blown away by just the offer. When I hung up the phone, I got scared and extremely nervous. Just the idea of having this chance to be able to be a part of something that is larger than anything I've done before," Leone said.
She added that working with Kashyap felt like a dream come true. "Just being able to work with him is really like a dream. It still is a dream. I was so happy and so in disbelief for so long. I was like, until I reach the set, I don't think I'm going to believe that I'm a part of this," she said.
The film premiered in the Midnight Screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival. It follows Kennedy, also known as Uday Shetty, who works as a cab driver while secretly carrying out hits for a corrupt police commissioner. Haunted by personal loss and a broken family, he searches for redemption in a city that refuses to let him escape his past.
Leone hopes the film will help reshape her image, as she is widely known for special dance numbers in popular Bollywood films. "I believe that it's one of those films where all the people I met, directors and producers, are like, 'This is the film that's going to change your image or career'. I do think that this is one of those films that does elevate me in a different way, and hopefully will get more work," she said.
Leone also spoke about the emotional safety she felt while working with Kashyap. She said their personal conversations helped her perform better on screen.
"Anurag sir and I shared some very special moments together. Like, we would be talking about either our past or different stories and things about our lives. I felt like I was seen and heard, and I felt I was in a safe place emotionally, which then really helped me on screen as well," she said.
"So, that was something that's so important and very few people will do that for you, where you feel safe and heard, and you're able to do what you need to do. And know that you're in good hands," Leone added.
The film also stars Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Aamir Dalvi, Abhilash Thapliyal and Karishma Modi in key roles. Kennedy is set to be released on streaming platform ZEE5 on February 20.
