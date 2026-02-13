ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Leone Says Kennedy Could 'Change Her Image', Expects New Opportunities After Release

Hyderabad: Actor Sunny Leone says she is positive that her upcoming movie, Kennedy, will help the industry look at her in a different light and provide her with more opportunities to showcase her acting abilities. Sunny Leone is of the opinion that Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, might be the turning point in her career.

The neo-noir crime thriller film features Leone playing the character of Charlie, an enigmatic female figure who gets involved in the life of Uday Shetty, played by Rahul Bhat. Uday is a former cop turned contract killer who leads a double life. Leone describes her character as fragile yet strong.

In an interview with a news agency, the actor shared how surprised she was when Kashyap reached out with the offer. According to Leone, the director initially contacted her husband and manager, Daniel Weber, who insisted that Kashyap speak to her directly.

"I never in a million years thought that he was going to call me and say, 'Hey, I've a part, will you come in for an audition?' I was blown away by just the offer. When I hung up the phone, I got scared and extremely nervous. Just the idea of having this chance to be able to be a part of something that is larger than anything I've done before," Leone said.

She added that working with Kashyap felt like a dream come true. "Just being able to work with him is really like a dream. It still is a dream. I was so happy and so in disbelief for so long. I was like, until I reach the set, I don't think I'm going to believe that I'm a part of this," she said.