Sunny Deol Visits Hospitalised Father Dharmendra, Shares His Health Update

Dharmendra's wife, actress and politician Hema Malini, was also spotted later in the day at the hospital, arriving to be with her husband. Her presence reassured the fans that the family was closely following the actor's condition.

In a new video that surfaced online, Sunny Deol was seen arriving at the hospital to visit his ailing father, accompanied by his son Karan Deol. The father-son duo appeared visibly tense as they entered the hospital premises. Sunny kept his head down while covering his face with his hand, sitting in front of the car, and Karan appeared to be busy on his phone while sitting in the back.

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra's health has once again become a cause for concern, after the 89-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week. The actor, who has been under medical observation, is said to be stable, according to a statement issued by his son, actor Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol issued an official statement in the face of growing speculation about Dharmendra's health, requesting fans and the media to respect the family's privacy. "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," the statement read.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about Dharmendra's health in recent weeks. Earlier this month, when the actor visited the hospital for a check-up, fans expressed worry on social media. However, Hema Malini reassured reporters at the airport that her husband was doing fine. When asked, "Sir kaise hain (How is sir)?" by photographers, she simply gestured "okay", calming anxious fans.

Sources close to the family have also dismissed rumours of any major health scare. "Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and often visits the hospital for regular medical tests. It seems someone spotted him there, leading to unnecessary panic among fans. He is absolutely fine," said a source familiar with the situation.

On the professional front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis, which also stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film tells the tale of a young soldier named Arun, who displayed extraordinary bravery and noble sacrifice at the tender age of 21. Ikkis is set for a Christmas release on December 25.