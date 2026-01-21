Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Collects Over Rs 6 Cr In Pre-Sales, Eyes Strong Opening
Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, sees strong advance booking, collecting over Rs 6 crore so far.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 21, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: With just two days left for its theatrical release, Border 2 is showing a strong collection at the ticket counters. The war drama's advance booking opened on Monday, January 19. Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 war film Border. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is set for a release during the Republic Day 2026 weekend.
Border 2 Advance Booking Collection So Far
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 3.43 crore through advance bookings so far. When block seats are included, the total advance booking collection stands at Rs 6.68 crore.
The film has already sold 1,06,855 tickets across the country. These sales are spread over 9,273 shows, and the numbers are expected to rise further as more shows open in the coming days.
At present, Delhi is leading in the advance booking chart in India, earning Rs 1.49 crore. Maharashtra is currently at the second rank, with Rs 1.06 crore. Then come Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, earning Rs 69.67 lakh and Rs 50.07 lakh, respectively.
How Border 2 Is Performing Compared To Other Films
Border 2 has already crossed the first-day advance booking numbers of several recent releases. Sunny Deol's earlier film Jaat had collected around Rs 2.4 crore in advance bookings and went on to open at Rs 9.5 crore net on its first day.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar had managed only Rs 1 crore in day-one advance bookings, while Sunny Deol's last film Gadar 2 collected Rs 2.2 crore in advance booking collections.
Despite the lower advance booking, Dhurandhar opened at Rs 28 crore, and Gadar 2 went on to collect Rs 40 crore on its opening day. With Border 2 already outperforming both films in advance sales, this is a positive sign for its opening-day box office numbers.
About Border 2
Border 2 is based on stories of bravery from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film promises a mix of action, emotion and patriotism. Its trailer, released recently, has received attention for attempting to recreate the spirit of JP Dutta's 1997 classic while presenting the story on a larger scale.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.
Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu and Angad Singh. Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, just a few days ahead of Republic Day.
