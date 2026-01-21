ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Collects Over Rs 6 Cr In Pre-Sales, Eyes Strong Opening

Hyderabad: With just two days left for its theatrical release, Border 2 is showing a strong collection at the ticket counters. The war drama's advance booking opened on Monday, January 19. Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 war film Border. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is set for a release during the Republic Day 2026 weekend.

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection So Far

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 3.43 crore through advance bookings so far. When block seats are included, the total advance booking collection stands at Rs 6.68 crore.

The film has already sold 1,06,855 tickets across the country. These sales are spread over 9,273 shows, and the numbers are expected to rise further as more shows open in the coming days.

At present, Delhi is leading in the advance booking chart in India, earning Rs 1.49 crore. Maharashtra is currently at the second rank, with Rs 1.06 crore. Then come Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, earning Rs 69.67 lakh and Rs 50.07 lakh, respectively.

How Border 2 Is Performing Compared To Other Films