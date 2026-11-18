Sunny Deol's Suryaa To Carry Disclaimers After Doctors Object To Film's Portrayal Of Medical Profession
Sunny Deol's Suryaa will carry disclaimers after doctors objected to its portrayal of the medical profession. The film's release has also been postponed.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, starring Sunny Deol, have agreed to add disclaimers to its trailer and the full-length film following objections raised by practising doctors. The decision came after a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court, claiming that the film could create a negative image of the medical profession.
The filmmakers assured the court that the disclaimer would clearly mention that the film is a work of fiction and an adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. Taking the assurance on record, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petition on November 17, stating that no separate order was needed in the matter.
The petition was filed by Dr Nishant Soni and other doctors, who raised concerns over the film’s teaser and trailer. They argued that the film shows doctors working in private and corporate hospitals in a corrupt manner. According to them, such a portrayal could harm the image of the medical profession and increase public anger against healthcare workers, who are already facing incidents of violence.
The petitioners also objected to the teaser describing the story as being ‘inspired by unbelievable true events’. They said this could make viewers believe that the incidents shown in the film were based on real events. They had asked the authorities to examine the teaser and take action under the Cinematograph Act and the Information Technology Act. They also sought its removal from online platforms or a ban on its release.
Appearing for the makers, MM Movies, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar told the court that Suryaa is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Joseph, which was released in 2018. He also pointed out that the original film was never banned by any authority and had received awards at national and international levels.
The makers agreed to include suitable disclaimers in both the trailer and the film. The Centre also informed the court that the movie had not received censor certification at the time. Following the makers’ assurance, the court closed the matter.
Meanwhile, the film’s release has also been postponed. It was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres across India on November 20. However, the makers have delayed its release as they are waiting for censor certification. A new release date will be announced once the certification process is complete.
Directed by M Padmakumar, the film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal alongside Sunny Deol. A separate petition filed by the Indian Medical Association over the film is also pending before the Rajasthan High Court.