ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Deol's Suryaa To Carry Disclaimers After Doctors Object To Film's Portrayal Of Medical Profession

Sunny Deol's Suryaa To Carry Disclaimers After Doctors Object To Film's Portrayal Of Medical Profession ( Photo: Film Poster )

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, starring Sunny Deol, have agreed to add disclaimers to its trailer and the full-length film following objections raised by practising doctors. The decision came after a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court, claiming that the film could create a negative image of the medical profession.

The filmmakers assured the court that the disclaimer would clearly mention that the film is a work of fiction and an adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. Taking the assurance on record, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petition on November 17, stating that no separate order was needed in the matter.

The petition was filed by Dr Nishant Soni and other doctors, who raised concerns over the film’s teaser and trailer. They argued that the film shows doctors working in private and corporate hospitals in a corrupt manner. According to them, such a portrayal could harm the image of the medical profession and increase public anger against healthcare workers, who are already facing incidents of violence. The petitioners also objected to the teaser describing the story as being ‘inspired by unbelievable true events’. They said this could make viewers believe that the incidents shown in the film were based on real events. They had asked the authorities to examine the teaser and take action under the Cinematograph Act and the Information Technology Act. They also sought its removal from online platforms or a ban on its release.