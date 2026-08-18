ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Deol On Financial Crisis And Dealing With Debt Of Rs 56 Cr: 'I Had To Sell My Own Asset And Pay Back'

It was around the same time when the Bank of Baroda issued an e-auction notice to sell his Juhu bungalow to recover a defaulted debt of Rs 55.99 crore. However, the bank withdrew the auction notice a day later citing technical reasons after which Deol's team settled the outstanding dues.

After the release of Gadar 2 in 2023, Sunny regained love of the audience and place in the industry which had almost written him off of his stardom. Coincidentally, Deol was basking in the film's positive response while also making headlines for a defaulted debt of crores tied to loans taken while producing his 2016 action film Ghayal Returns, which he also directed and starred in.

Hyderabad: Actor Sunny Deol, who surged back to stardom with Gadar 2, recently opened up about his past financial struggles and the gradual decline in his career following early successes.

In a recent podcast, Deol spoke about the incident and past financial crunch. The actor also said that even though opportunities were shrinking, he didn’t attend too many events just for money and visibility.

"I can't do so many things for money. But to be very honest, I’m very happy. Even when I was in debt, I was very happy. I was living my life," said the 68-year-old actor. "The money I owed was all mine. I didn’t borrow it from anyone. I didn’t owe anyone anything. I just had to sell my own asset and pay back," Sunny claimed on the podcast.

Sunny is on a roll following the boost from Gadar 2. The actor recently appeared in Batwara 1947 a partition drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan. Before that he made digital debut with Ikka on Netflix. Deol has a slew of upcoming films at various levels of production. Ramayana: Part 1 is among his most awaited projects in which he stars as Lord Hanuman.

Besides these, Deol also has action sequels like Jaat 2 and Gadar 3 in his kitty along with Safar a road-trip drama featuring him as a middle-aged family man. Earlier this year, Sunny started shooting for Excel Entertainment's upcoming action thriller, tentatively titled Antony. He was also reported to join hands with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for a large-scale action film titled Parshuram (formerly Lakhan). However, the latest buzz suggests the project has been postponed indefinitely until 2027 because Bhat committed to directing the Hollywood action thriller Deadlocked for Amazon MGM Studios.

Earlier, in an interview with ETV Bharat, Deol spoke about his packed lineup of 2026 and attributed his success to the continued support from his fans. "Time keeps running, that doesn’t stop for anyone, it is just that sometimes you are sleeping and sometimes you wake up. Your fans and audience wait for when you will get up so that they can again start hooting and making noise for you."