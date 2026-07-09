ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Sunny Deol Opens Up On His 2026 Lineup, Ikka & Reuniting With 'Gem Of A Guy' Akshaye Khanna

Speaking about the film, Deol says, “Ikka is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character.”

While Deol speaks sparingly in real life, when he takes on a role, he brings unmatched vocal power and raw intensity to the screen. Characters like Ajay Mehra in Ghayal or Tara Singh in Gadar are defined by their quiet dignity, which eventually explodes into roars and monologues. Even in 2026, he has maintained this aura of quiet strength, bringing the same weight to his performance as a defense lawyer in the courtroom drama Ikka. Packed with tense courtroom confrontations, emotionally charged moments, and shifting loyalties, the trailer teases a story where every character is forced to confront difficult choices and their consequences.

Deol considers his packed 2026 lineup a "golden era" for his career and attributes his success to the continued support from his fans. “Time keeps running, that doesn’t stop for anyone, it is just that sometimes you are sleeping and sometimes you wake up. Your fans and audience wait for when you will get up so that they can again start hooting and making noise for you,” says Deol, famously known as a man of few words and widely described as intensely private, grounded, and introverted.

Going ahead, the actor shows no signs of slowing down, with upcoming theatrical releases including Lahore 1947, a highly anticipated period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Ramayana Part 1: An epic cinematic venture where he is reportedly playing the role of Lord Hanuman, scheduled for a Diwali release. Then there is Gabru, an emotional action-drama where he plays a fearless, larger-than-life protector. He will be seen as a gritty, retired cop in Soorya, another action-drama, and then there is Baap, yet another action-entertainer.

After a lean patch through the 2000s, the veteran "action king" shattered industry records with the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2 (2023) and followed it up with the massive 2026 hit Border 2. His career rebound has been nothing short of spectacular. Following the Rs 687 crore global phenomenon of Gadar 2, he reprised his iconic role in the war epic Border 2, which dominated the box office in 2026. And Deol who is highly active on big screens is now gearing up for his digital debut with Netflix film Ikka, in which he takes on a powerful courtroom role.

As it is a known fact, many Bollywood male stars like Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, who debuted in the 1980s and 1990s are maintaining an unstoppable presence in the industry, seamlessly transitioning from leading roles to massive blockbusters and character performances.

By reinventing their personas, diversifying into production, and expanding onto streaming platforms, these icons have cemented lasting dominance. Deol believes that 80s and 90s stars could sustain stardom and endurance, "because they built their foundation on raw emotional resonance, old-school discipline, relatable heroism and common man connect rather than relying on modern technical gimmicks."

He believes modern audiences still discover these vintage films because of the authentic energy and passion they bring. And Deol’s philosophy captures the essence of how deeply engrossing filmmaking can be.

Sunny Deol with director Siddharth P. Malhotra during Ikka shoot (Photo: Special arrangement)

“Look, it is not about young or old, it is about bringing forth the depth of the society, depth of the characters... Cinema should be a reflection of what is happening around us. But at the end of the day everything is an entertainment into which you have to get indulged in the script and the character, and then you come out with the hangover of that character. I have always felt that film is a nasha... it's an addiction…” he says.

The legal drama-thriller Ikka also features Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist. It reunites the two actors for the first time in nearly three decades. They were last seen together in J P Dutta's 1997 war film Border. “It is high time… you don’t know about waqt… you can't predict time… you have to keep working and never give up and that is what Akshaye has done, now the time has come and he is flying high, he deserves much much more. I am happy for him. We worked for the first time in Border in 1997 and we had a great equation also because he is Mr Vinod Khanna’s son. Now we met after 29 years, there has been a long gap, it was like going back to earlier days. He is more aloof than me. But he's a gem of a guy," says Deol.

Sunny Deol with Ikka director Siddharth P. Malhotra and co-star Akshaye Khanna (Photo: Special arrangement)

Deol returns as a fierce lawyer in the upcoming courtroom drama Ikka. While it has been 33 years since his iconic role as Advocate Govind in Damini (1993), this new legal thriller marks his major OTT debut. The film is set to stream globally on Netflix on July 10. In Ikka, Deol plays Arjun Mehra, a celebrated and incorruptible defense lawyer. His life is thrown into turmoil when he is coerced into defending Shauryamann Gaur (played by Akshaye Khanna) who is a murder suspect and a bitter ex-professional rival.

“I was very keen on doing Damini despite me playing a small character, there was no role in it, but I wanted to be part of it. I never expected that the film would become so big and my character would become so memorable that it would live in people’s hearts after so many years, I had no idea. I want to play such beautiful characters where I may not know what impact it would make, but if the journey of a character is beautiful, then there is no bigger high for me. I didn't get a chance after Damini (to be part of a courtroom drama). I was very happy when this subject came to me. We were trying to make Damini 2 which didn't happen. And when Siddharth (Malhotra, Ikka director) narrated this story to me I loved it. Again, it takes time, you never know how films shape zamana badalta rehta hai," he says.

A still from the sets of Ikka (Photo: Special arrangement)

Deol's portrayal of a volatile lawyer who takes on a corrupt system in the 1993 classic Damini remains one of the most celebrated performances in Indian cinema, resonating deeply with audiences. Despite being a supporting character, his intense courtroom presence completely stole the show.

“Look, as actors we really don’t know how far the film or our role will reach, when we are working on a film, we have no idea... we like some stories, characters are interesting, we make efforts to play it well. With me it often happens that when I watch my film after completion I feel I could have done it better. But people don’t know the shortcomings, so when they praise you, you feel, 'Thank God I am saved' (laughs heartily)."

Sunny Deol in his element during Gadar 2 promotions (Photo: Getty Images)

Despite the legacy of Deols and his own accomplishments, Sunny is humble about his four-decade-long journey in the film industry. "Things have slightly changed since the past year or two... now it has started entering my head that, 'Oh yes, I have completed so many years.' But I still feel that I am the same person."

His filmography boasts over 100 films, and his hunger for diverse roles is what he says keeps him going at 68. "I would love to do more and more films and keep getting interesting characters to play. People loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love. I have now entered OTT and there will be more, I would love to reach out to more and more people,” he signs off.