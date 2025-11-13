'Aren't You Ashamed?' Sunny Deol Confronts Paparazzi Stationed Outside His Home Following Dharmendra's Discharge
Sunny Deol grew exasperated with paparazzi trailing the Deol family while Dharmendra is recovering from a recent health scare.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: After days of paparazzi crowding and chasing the Deol family during a difficult time, Sunny Deol grew exasperated and lost his temper. The actor, spotted outside his home in Juhu, Mumbai, was seen telling off paparazzi stationed outside his residence.
In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Sunny was heard saying in Hindi, “You all should be ashamed.” He further added, “You also have parents and children at home and yet you are making videos." He then asked, “Aren't you ashamed?” Throughout, he folded his hands in a pleading gesture.
Soon after the video was shared, netizens came out in full support of the actor. One user wrote, “Totally agree. Please let the family be,” while another commented, “He has every reason to be annoyed.”
Sunny’s reaction came after Esha Deol and Hema Malini lashed out at the media for spreading false reports of Dharmendra’s death, while they clarified that he was responding to treatment.
The outburst followed days of paparazzi trailing members of the Deol family who were visiting Dharmendra at the hospital. The family was constantly under media glare while dealing with the stressful situation, as the head of the family was said to be in a critical condition.
Dharmendra was discharged from a South Mumbai hospital on November 12. He had been admitted for a series of tests. The family and hospital authorities did not share details about the tests or his condition.
There was a great deal of tension and anxiety about the veteran star’s health. Conflicting reports circulated online, with some even falsely declaring that he had passed away on Tuesday. Several politicians and celebrities also shared condolences on social media. The rumours were later squashed by the family, who denied the reports and confirmed that Dharmendra was responding well to treatment.
Media crews had been parked outside both the hospital and the Deol residence for several days since news broke that Dharmendra had been put on a ventilator.
