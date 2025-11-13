ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Aren't You Ashamed?' Sunny Deol Confronts Paparazzi Stationed Outside His Home Following Dharmendra's Discharge

Sunny Deol Confronts Paparazzi Stationed Outside His Home ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: After days of paparazzi crowding and chasing the Deol family during a difficult time, Sunny Deol grew exasperated and lost his temper. The actor, spotted outside his home in Juhu, Mumbai, was seen telling off paparazzi stationed outside his residence. In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Sunny was heard saying in Hindi, “You all should be ashamed.” He further added, “You also have parents and children at home and yet you are making videos." He then asked, “Aren't you ashamed?” Throughout, he folded his hands in a pleading gesture. Soon after the video was shared, netizens came out in full support of the actor. One user wrote, “Totally agree. Please let the family be,” while another commented, “He has every reason to be annoyed.”