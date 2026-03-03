ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Deol Begins Shooting For Action Thriller Antony; Vijay Varma Cast As Antagonist - Film's Release Deets Inside

The film is backed by Excel Entertainment, led by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The project also brings on board filmmaker AR Murugadoss as part of the creative team. The movie is being directed by Balaji Ganesh, a Chennai-based filmmaker who is making his directorial debut with this film. Ganesh has earlier worked as a co-director under Murugadoss and was involved in story development and large-scale productions.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has started shooting for Excel Entertainment's upcoming action thriller, tentatively titled Antony. The film went on floors a few days ago, and is currently in progress. According to the latest reports, actor Vijay Varma has joined the project and will be seen playing the antagonist.

While the makers have not officially announced the title yet, a clapboard photo from the sets that went viral suggests that the film is currently being referred to as Antony. The movie is described as a suspense-driven action thriller and will feature Sunny Deol in a full-fledged action role. The filming, which began on February 27 in Mumbai, is scheduled to wrap up by July this year. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release in early 2027.

Apart from Deol and Vijay Varma, the film also stars Jyotika in a key role. Jyotika, who has worked across Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films, was recently seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel. She also featured in films like Srikanth and Shaitaan.

It has been reported that Sunny Deol has allocated his dates to finish the shoot for the movie by summer 2026. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his latest movie, Border 2, which is doing exceptionally well at the box office. As per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected over Rs 327 so far in India. Globally, the film has crossed Rs 482 crore.