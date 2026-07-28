ETV Bharat / entertainment

Batwara 1947 Trailer: Sunny Deol Starrer Captures Human Cost Of India's Partition; Film Gets A Certificate With No Cuts

Hyderabad: The makers of Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, released the film’s trailer on Tuesday, July 28. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the historical drama is set against the backdrop of India’s Partition in 1947. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026.

The trailer gives a glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in Indian history. It follows the journey of families whose lives are shattered by the Partition. People who once lived together are forced to leave their homes as violence, fear, and separation change their lives forever.

Sunny Deol plays a man who stands by his values even in the middle of chaos. Shabana Azmi appears as an elderly woman whose kindness, courage, and faith in humanity become the emotional heart of the story. Preity Zinta also leaves a strong impression as a woman trying to protect her family while facing the hardships of Partition.

More than showing the violence of Partition, the trailer focuses on the emotions of ordinary people. It highlights love, compassion, hope, and resilience, and shows that humanity can survive even in the most difficult times. The film has music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.