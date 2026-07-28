Batwara 1947 Trailer: Sunny Deol Starrer Captures Human Cost Of India's Partition; Film Gets A Certificate With No Cuts
The trailer of Batwara 1947 showcases the horrors of Partition through an emotional story of humanity and hope. The film earns CBFC clearance without cuts.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, released the film’s trailer on Tuesday, July 28. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the historical drama is set against the backdrop of India’s Partition in 1947. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026.
The trailer gives a glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in Indian history. It follows the journey of families whose lives are shattered by the Partition. People who once lived together are forced to leave their homes as violence, fear, and separation change their lives forever.
Sunny Deol plays a man who stands by his values even in the middle of chaos. Shabana Azmi appears as an elderly woman whose kindness, courage, and faith in humanity become the emotional heart of the story. Preity Zinta also leaves a strong impression as a woman trying to protect her family while facing the hardships of Partition.
More than showing the violence of Partition, the trailer focuses on the emotions of ordinary people. It highlights love, compassion, hope, and resilience, and shows that humanity can survive even in the most difficult times. The film has music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
Ahead of the trailer launch, the film also received a major boost after it was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The film has been awarded an A certificate.
Sharing the update on his Instagram Story, Sunny Deol wrote, "We’re delighted that Batwara 1947 has been cleared by the CBFC without a single cut and awarded an A certificate. A film about humanity and love. Watch it in theatres from this Partition Day, 14th August."
Batwara 1947 is based on playwright Asghar Wajahat’s famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The story revolves around a Mohajir family that moves to Lahore after Partition and settles in an abandoned Hindu house. However, an elderly Hindu woman refuses to leave the home, which leads to an emotional story about humanity, acceptance, and hope despite deep divisions.
The film marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after nearly three decades. The actor-director duo earlier delivered films such as Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.
Speaking about the project earlier, Sunny Deol had said, "Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe hum kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the... Gadar 2 has made everything happen."
Apart from Sunny Deol, the film stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur in important roles.