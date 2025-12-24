Delhi HC Reserves Order In Rs 30,000 Cr Sunjay Kapur Estate Suit Filed By Karisma Kapoor's Children
Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur, denied the allegations of will tampering, citing family traditions.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an interim petition seeking a share for Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children in their father, Sunjay Kapur's, Rs 30,000 crore estate.
Concluding hearings in the civil suit, the Court of Justice Jyoti Singh said that it would examine the submissions and material on record before deciding the request for interim relief.
Opposing the petition during the hearing, Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Kapur, stated that there was nothing suspicious in his will and that it was a long-standing family tradition.
Senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar, representing Priya, stated that the Kapur family has long been transferring property through wills. He added that Priya's father-in-law had also made a will, stating that it was a healthy tradition.
“Karisma was wrong to doubt the witnesses who were given money for the purpose, as they were employees and remain so,” Nayyar argued.
Authenticity of Sunjay's will questioned
During the hearing, it was said on behalf of Karisma Kapoor's children that the alleged will of Sunjay is fake because he does not use the female pronoun (she) for himself.
Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing on behalf of Karisma’s children, had said that the person who wrote the will used “she” for himself, and Sunjay could not have done so, even though no reason has been given for using “she”.
Jethmalani stated that the will uses “she” and “her” four times. He also stated that Priya, the stepmother of the petitioners, has remained silent on the question of who drafted the will. They questioned the authenticity of Sunjay’s alleged will. Mahesh Jethmalani, the lawyer representing Karisma’s children, stated that Sunjay’s alleged will contained numerous flaws that he could not have made.
“How could Sunjay Kapoor have misspelt his daughter's address? Sunjay’s son’s name is also misspelt in several places in the will, which itself degrades the late businessman’s dignity,” the lawyer said, adding that Sunjay shared a good relationship with the children, Samaira and Kian Raj.
Allegations in Karisma's petition
Karisma had filed a petition in the High Court as the guardian of her two children, alleging that Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Kapur, tampered with his will after keeping it hidden for seven weeks after Sunjay’s death and revealed it on July 30 during a family meeting.
It further claimed that Priya wanted to control Sunjay’s entire estate by tampering with his will, reportedly dated March 21, 2025, as it reads that Sunjay’s entire estate will belong to her.
Sunjay died on June 12 while playing polo in Windsor, UK. In the petition, Karisma Kapoor's children stated that they had a close relationship with Sunjay and would often visit him during holidays. He had also assured his children of a bright future and financial security.
In the petition, Karisma’s children have requested that they be declared first-class heirs to Sunjay and be granted a fifth of Sunjay’s estate. The petition also seeks an interim freeze on his personal assets until the petition is resolved.
Also Read