Delhi HC Reserves Order In Rs 30,000 Cr Sunjay Kapur Estate Suit Filed By Karisma Kapoor's Children

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an interim petition seeking a share for Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children in their father, Sunjay Kapur's, Rs 30,000 crore estate.

Concluding hearings in the civil suit, the Court of Justice Jyoti Singh said that it would examine the submissions and material on record before deciding the request for interim relief.

Opposing the petition during the hearing, Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Kapur, stated that there was nothing suspicious in his will and that it was a long-standing family tradition.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar, representing Priya, stated that the Kapur family has long been transferring property through wills. He added that Priya's father-in-law had also made a will, stating that it was a healthy tradition.

“Karisma was wrong to doubt the witnesses who were given money for the purpose, as they were employees and remain so,” Nayyar argued.

Authenticity of Sunjay's will questioned



During the hearing, it was said on behalf of Karisma Kapoor's children that the alleged will of Sunjay is fake because he does not use the female pronoun (she) for himself.

Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing on behalf of Karisma’s children, had said that the person who wrote the will used “she” for himself, and Sunjay could not have done so, even though no reason has been given for using “she”.