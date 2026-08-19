Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says Family Never Wanted Separation
Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce petition against Govinda. His manager confirmed the decision and said that no family member wanted the couple to separate.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed against her husband, actor Govinda; his manager, Shashi Sinha, has confirmed. Sunita was spotted at the Bandra family court in Mumbai earlier today with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Soon after, Govinda’s manager confirmed that Sunita had gone to court to withdraw the petition.
Speaking to a news agency, Shashi Sinha said, “The petition Sunita ji had filed in the court earlier; she had gone to withdraw it.”
The news comes after months of public discussion about trouble in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage. Recently, Sunita had made serious allegations about Govinda’s alleged relationship with young actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Govinda later responded through a video shared on social media.
In the video, Govinda asked Sunita to be careful about the language she used while speaking about him. He also requested her not to interfere with his work and urged her to avoid making statements that could harm his reputation.
Reacting to the divorce petition being withdrawn, Govinda’s manager said that Sunita had taken the decision herself. “Govinda ji has never badmouthed anyone. Sunita Ji had filed the case, and she herself has now withdrawn it. It is a family matter; something must have come to her mind so that she decided to withdraw the case,” he said.
He was also asked if their children, Tina and Yashvardhan, had convinced Sunita to reconsider her decision. The manager did not comment directly on the question but said that none of the family members wanted the marriage to end.
“I won't be able to comment on this. Govinda, Sunita, Yashvardhan, Tina, none of them wished for the divorce to take place. It has been 2 years now, and all kinds of things have been written. It definitely does not feel good. However, this step taken by Sunita ji is extremely welcome,” he said.
Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. The couple kept their marriage private for some time and revealed it publicly after the birth of their daughter Tina in 1988. Their son Yashvardhan was born later.