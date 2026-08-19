ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says Family Never Wanted Separation

Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed against her husband, actor Govinda; his manager, Shashi Sinha, has confirmed. Sunita was spotted at the Bandra family court in Mumbai earlier today with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Soon after, Govinda’s manager confirmed that Sunita had gone to court to withdraw the petition.

Speaking to a news agency, Shashi Sinha said, “The petition Sunita ji had filed in the court earlier; she had gone to withdraw it.”

The news comes after months of public discussion about trouble in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage. Recently, Sunita had made serious allegations about Govinda’s alleged relationship with young actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Govinda later responded through a video shared on social media.

In the video, Govinda asked Sunita to be careful about the language she used while speaking about him. He also requested her not to interfere with his work and urged her to avoid making statements that could harm his reputation.