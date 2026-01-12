'Govinda Should Improve Himself And Return Home': Sunita Ahuja On Actor's Alleged Affair & Divorce Rumours
Sunita Ahuja talks about divorce rumours, addresses Govinda's alleged affair, and urges him to improve himself, return home, and focus on family values.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 12, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Shirdi (Maharashtra): Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has spoken strongly about ongoing divorce rumours, reports of Govinda's alleged affair, and her expectations from him in the new year. During a visit to Shirdi, where she went with her mother to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple, Sunita made several clear and emotional statements while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Addressing speculation about trouble in her marriage, Sunita said she continues to pray for Govinda rather than respond to rumours. "Even today, I pray to Sai Baba to give Govinda good sense," she said. She also criticised the constant talk of divorce surrounding their relationship, saying such rumours were inappropriate at this stage of life. "At this age, divorce rumours do not suit Govinda," Sunita said.
She went on to strongly condemn those she believes are trying to interfere in her marriage or influence Govinda negatively. "Whoever is trying to break my home or is helping Govinda with wrong things, Sai Baba will never forgive them. Nothing good will ever happen to such a person," Sunita said.
Sunita also spoke openly about reports claiming Govinda is involved in an affair with an actress. She said she had heard about the rumours but did not believe they could damage her long marriage. "Someone had told me that Govinda was having an affair with an actress. But our 40-year-long marriage cannot be broken by any actress," she said.
Sunita said, "Even if some outsider has been sent with a plan to destroy our family, Sai Baba is standing behind us. May God give Govinda good sense and may he stop all this nonsense and focus on his family."
Sunita also spoke about Govinda's professional life and recent social media chatter related to a poster of his film Avatar. Saying she was unaware of it, she stated that what mattered more to her was personal responsibility and family values. "I have no information about this. In the last forty years, I have never seen anything like this," she said.
Looking ahead to the new year, Sunita clearly expressed what she expects from her husband. She said, "In the new year 2026, Govinda should improve himself and return home. No one in this world is greater than family. People come and go for money, but family love is from the heart."
She pointed out that their long relationship has survived because of this belief. "That is why we have been together for forty years," she said, adding that while she understands this clearly, Govinda also needs to realise it. "I understand this, but why doesn't Govinda understand it? He needs to understand this," Sunita said.
Sunita briefly spoke about her visit to Shirdi, saying she prays there every year and finds peace after Sai Baba's darshan. She also mentioned that she hopes the new year brings better days for her family.
READ MORE
Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Love Story: From Secret Marriage To Everlasting Affection