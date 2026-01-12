ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Govinda Should Improve Himself And Return Home': Sunita Ahuja On Actor's Alleged Affair & Divorce Rumours

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has spoken strongly about ongoing divorce rumours, reports of Govinda's alleged affair, and her expectations from him in the new year. During a visit to Shirdi, where she went with her mother to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple, Sunita made several clear and emotional statements while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Addressing speculation about trouble in her marriage, Sunita said she continues to pray for Govinda rather than respond to rumours. "Even today, I pray to Sai Baba to give Govinda good sense," she said. She also criticised the constant talk of divorce surrounding their relationship, saying such rumours were inappropriate at this stage of life. "At this age, divorce rumours do not suit Govinda," Sunita said.

Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda's Alleged Affair And Divorce Rumours (Video: ETV Bharat)

She went on to strongly condemn those she believes are trying to interfere in her marriage or influence Govinda negatively. "Whoever is trying to break my home or is helping Govinda with wrong things, Sai Baba will never forgive them. Nothing good will ever happen to such a person," Sunita said.

Sunita also spoke openly about reports claiming Govinda is involved in an affair with an actress. She said she had heard about the rumours but did not believe they could damage her long marriage. "Someone had told me that Govinda was having an affair with an actress. But our 40-year-long marriage cannot be broken by any actress," she said.