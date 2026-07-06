Sunita Ahuja Gives It Back To Shilpa Shinde After Latter Questions Her Remarks On Govinda, Netizens Praise Her Comeback
Sunita Ahuja shut down Shilpa Shinde's remarks about Govinda on Lock Upp 2, earning praise online as fans hailed her fiery comeback during their clash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has sparked fresh drama after wild card contestant Shilpa Shinde confronted Sunita Ahuja over her comments about her husband, Govinda. Their heated exchange has now gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising Sunita for her strong response.
Shilpa, who recently entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, wasted no time in creating tension inside the jail. During a conversation, she questioned Sunita for making shocking statements about Govinda and reminded her of the actor’s massive fan following.
Praising the veteran actor, Shilpa said, “Govinda ji ke fan hain. Toh aap ne aise kaise kiya? Aap aise kaise kar sakte ho? Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho? Aap ko pata hai aap ne kya decision liya? (There are so many fans of Govinda ji. How could you do this? How could you say such things? How could you speak like that? Do you even realise the decision you’ve made?)”
Sunita did not stay silent and gave a sharp reply that quickly caught everyone’s attention. She said, “Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega, jyada bak** mat karo. (You will understand when you go through something similar. Don’t try to mess with me.)”
The promo of their argument soon began circulating online, with social media users reacting strongly to Sunita’s comeback. Many viewers felt she handled the situation confidently and supported her during the clash.
One user wrote, “This felt so satisfactory.” Another commented, “Uski aukaat dikha di.” A third user said, “Sunita Ma’am too good!” However, some users also criticised Shilpa because of her past controversies. One comment read, “After the fake case thing, she shouldn’t be entertained on any public platforms.”
The argument comes just days after Sunita opened up about her marriage on the show. In an earlier episode, she said that she lives for her children and cannot change everything even if there has been infidelity in her marriage. Over the years, Sunita has made emotional remarks about the challenges in her relationship with Govinda, while rumours linking the actor with a younger Marathi actress have surfaced from time to time. Neither Govinda nor the actress has confirmed those rumours.
Meanwhile, Shilpa has also been in the headlines recently after admitting that the sexual harassment allegations she had earlier made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli were false. She said she had made those claims because she felt cornered at that time.