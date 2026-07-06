ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunita Ahuja Gives It Back To Shilpa Shinde After Latter Questions Her Remarks On Govinda, Netizens Praise Her Comeback

Sunita Ahuja Gives It Back To Shilpa Shinde After Latter Questions Her Remarks On Govinda ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has sparked fresh drama after wild card contestant Shilpa Shinde confronted Sunita Ahuja over her comments about her husband, Govinda. Their heated exchange has now gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising Sunita for her strong response.

Shilpa, who recently entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, wasted no time in creating tension inside the jail. During a conversation, she questioned Sunita for making shocking statements about Govinda and reminded her of the actor’s massive fan following.

Praising the veteran actor, Shilpa said, “Govinda ji ke fan hain. Toh aap ne aise kaise kiya? Aap aise kaise kar sakte ho? Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho? Aap ko pata hai aap ne kya decision liya? (There are so many fans of Govinda ji. How could you do this? How could you say such things? How could you speak like that? Do you even realise the decision you’ve made?)”

Sunita did not stay silent and gave a sharp reply that quickly caught everyone’s attention. She said, “Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega, jyada bak** mat karo. (You will understand when you go through something similar. Don’t try to mess with me.)”