ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunita Ahuja And Son Yashvardhan Spotted At Bandra Court As Public Spat With Govinda Escalates

The court appearance comes at a time when the long-running troubles between Sunita and Govinda have once again become a matter of public discussion. The latest round of drama began after Govinda was spotted at an airport with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star from the upcoming film Roopa. The sighting led to questions about the nature of their equation.

Sunita kept her look casual, wearing a light pink shirt with black trousers. Yashvardhan accompanied his mother in a white shirt, grey trousers and blue sneakers. When the paparazzi asked what had happened inside the court, Yashvardhan responded with a loud "Nothing". Sunita, meanwhile, appeared to take a sarcastic dig and said, "Birthday manane aaye the."

Hyderabad: Sunita Ahuja was spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court on Wednesday with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja, amid the ongoing tension between her and husband Govinda. The mother-son duo appeared visibly upset as they made their way out of the court, with photographers surrounding them.

Sunita reacted strongly to the photographs and comments surrounding Govinda and Komal. In one of her recent remarks, she referred to Govinda as a "sugar daddy" and questioned why he was seen with a woman she described as being around the age of their daughter. She also commented on Komal's appearance, asking her to "dress properly". Sunita had further questioned the promotion of Roopa, saying the film should first be completed before its promotion.

Govinda subsequently responded to his wife through a video message. The actor asked Sunita not to interfere with his professional work or make statements that could affect his reputation and business. Addressing the criticism over the age difference between him and Komal, Govinda pointed out that Bollywood actors have often been paired with younger actresses. He stressed that professional collaborations should not automatically be interpreted as personal relationships.

The latest sighting has once again brought attention to the couple's troubled marriage. Reports of problems between Govinda and Sunita have surfaced several times over the years. Sunita was also reported to have filed a divorce petition in the Bandra Family Court in December 2024, with reports citing allegations including cruelty and adultery. However, the couple later appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and publicly maintained that their relationship could not be broken.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. While Tina made her Bollywood debut with Second Hand Husband in 2015, Yashvardhan is preparing to enter the film industry.