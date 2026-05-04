Sunil Pal Reacts To 'Humiliating' Encounter With Samay Raina: 'Even Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The Butt Of Jokes'
Sunil Pal dismissed claims of humiliation with Samay Raina, saying comedy shows involve jokes, adding even Shah Rukh Khan becomes the butt of jokes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Comedian Sunil Pal has responded to the online chatter around his recent appearance with Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show, after several viewers described the interaction as "humiliating" for the veteran comic.
The episode, which also featured host Kapil Sharma, quickly grabbed attention for bringing together comedians from different generations and styles. The face-off between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina was particularly talked about, especially given their past differences over the latter's style of comedy.
During the episode, Samay took a playful dig at Sunil, joking that he had learned abuses from the comments section of Sunil's comedy videos. The banter sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers feeling that Sunil was being targeted or embarrassed on the show.
However, Sunil has now clarified that he does not see the exchange in a negative light. Sharing his perspective, he said, "Main usko humiliation nahin maanta hun kyunki wo comedy show hai, and comedy show mein taang khichayi hoti rehti hai."
He further explained that such interactions are a natural part of comedy shows where performers often joke about each other. "Agar saamne aa jaye koi to aise maarne-kaatne to nahin daudenge, aisa to koi mann mutaav nahin hai. People will make jokes on each other, I made punchlines on him and he did the same."
Putting things into perspective, Sunil also pointed out that even the biggest stars are not spared from humour in such settings. "Even Shah Rukh Khan becomes the butt of jokes on such a show, so mujhe koi shikayat nahin hai."
The comedian revealed that he was informed beforehand about Samay Raina's presence on the show and was asked to share his views on the kind of comedy he prefers. Sunil has previously been vocal about his discomfort with what he calls "abusive" or profanity-driven humour, often associated with younger comedians.
Addressing this difference, he said there is no personal animosity. "I don't have a personal beef with anyone. It's just a difference in opinion." He also used the moment to offer advice to younger comics, urging them to make better use of the resources and platforms available today: "Main to kehta hun aapke paas itna potential hai… aapke subject to aur badhiya hone chahiye." He also added that audiences deserve clean and meaningful content. "Audience tak acchi cheezein pahuchni chahiye… ghum firkar, wahi gaali galauch jata hai aur usse mera dil dukhta hai."