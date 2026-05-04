ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunil Pal Reacts To 'Humiliating' Encounter With Samay Raina: 'Even Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The Butt Of Jokes'

Hyderabad: Comedian Sunil Pal has responded to the online chatter around his recent appearance with Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show, after several viewers described the interaction as "humiliating" for the veteran comic.

The episode, which also featured host Kapil Sharma, quickly grabbed attention for bringing together comedians from different generations and styles. The face-off between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina was particularly talked about, especially given their past differences over the latter's style of comedy.

During the episode, Samay took a playful dig at Sunil, joking that he had learned abuses from the comments section of Sunil's comedy videos. The banter sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers feeling that Sunil was being targeted or embarrassed on the show.

However, Sunil has now clarified that he does not see the exchange in a negative light. Sharing his perspective, he said, "Main usko humiliation nahin maanta hun kyunki wo comedy show hai, and comedy show mein taang khichayi hoti rehti hai."