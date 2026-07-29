ETV Bharat / entertainment

Abhishek And Karisma's Relationship Was 'Fiery'; Never Understood Her Sudden Marriage To Sunjay Kapur: Suneel Darshan

Darshan added that it was unfortunate that the wedding never happened. Recalling the day their engagement ended, he said, "Coincidentally, I was at Karisma’s house when the engagement was called off. It’s unfortunate that the wedding was called off."

"Their relationship had started even before Ek Rishtaa began, and it kept growing deeper. By the time I planned Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, it had already been decided that they would get married. They were an attractive pair - Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter," he said.

In an interview with a newswire, Darshan said Abhishek and Karisma’s relationship had started even before the shooting of Ek Rishtaa and gradually became serious.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has opened up about Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s relationship, calling it a "fiery" one while recalling the time their engagement was called off. The director, who worked with Karisma in films like Jaanwar, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, also said he was at Karisma’s house when the wedding was cancelled.

The filmmaker also shared that he was surprised by how quickly Karisma decided to marry businessman Sunjay Kapur after the breakup. "Then she went to Bangkok for New Year’s celebrations, and suddenly I heard she was going to marry Sunjay. I never understood that decision," he said.

When asked about the reason behind Abhishek and Karisma’s split, Darshan refused to blame either family. Instead, he said he believes it was fate. "People blame Babita ji, Jaya ji, Karisma or Abhishek, but I think these things should be left to destiny. They had a fiery relationship. Love manifests differently for different couples, and every relationship has its own dynamic. There were a lot of disagreements between the two," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor got engaged in 2002 after making their relationship public during Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday celebrations. However, the engagement was called off in early 2003. Neither the Bachchan family nor the Kapoor family has publicly revealed the exact reason behind the breakup.

Darshan also briefly spoke about Karisma’s marriage to the late businessman Sunjay Kapur. However, he said he did not want to comment much because their children are involved. "Someone has passed away, and they have children. I don’t think I have the right to speak about that. If anyone has that right, it is Karisma," he said.

He added that Karisma had known Sunjay’s family since childhood through his sister Mandira and adjusted well to the family after marriage. However, he noted that she had to adapt to a very different lifestyle.

Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay Kapur in September 2003. They have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. The couple later separated, and their divorce was finalised in 2016 after a legal battle. Sunjay Kapur later married Priya Sachdev and died in June 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match in England.