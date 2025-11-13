Sundar C Steps Away From Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, Produced By Kamal Haasan
Sundar C opts out of Thalaivar 173 starring Rajinikanth, produced by Kamal Haasan due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances"
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: On November 13, filmmaker Sundar C, who was set to direct Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Thalaivar 173, shared disappointing news with fans. The director announced that he would be stepping away from the project, which was to be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).
In a statement posted on social media, Sundar C said that he had made the difficult decision to withdraw from the film due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173." He added that the project was a "dream come true," for it brings Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together after 46 years.
The director reflected that life sometimes requires people to take paths that diverge from their dreams, and added that his long association with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan was something he deeply valued.
Huge Breaking! #SundarC steps back from directing #Thalaivar173! 👇 pic.twitter.com/WnCPSBZVBJ— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 13, 2025
"The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward," wrote the Aranmanai director.
Sundar C also expressed gratitude to both stars for considering him for such a prestigious project. "Although I am stepping away from this opportunity, I shall continue to seek their expert guidance. I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus," wrote Sundar C, who is one of Tamil cinema's finest commercial film directors.
The filmmaker also apologised to fans who might be disappointed by the news. He assured them that he remained committed to creating films that would entertain and uplift audiences.
Thalaivar 173 was announced as a landmark collaboration, marking the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth after 46 years. Sundar C had previously directed Rajinikanth in Arunachalam (1997) and Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam (2003).
Read More