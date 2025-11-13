ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sundar C Steps Away From Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, Produced By Kamal Haasan

Hyderabad: On November 13, filmmaker Sundar C, who was set to direct Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Thalaivar 173, shared disappointing news with fans. The director announced that he would be stepping away from the project, which was to be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

In a statement posted on social media, Sundar C said that he had made the difficult decision to withdraw from the film due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173." He added that the project was a "dream come true," for it brings Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together after 46 years.

The director reflected that life sometimes requires people to take paths that diverge from their dreams, and added that his long association with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan was something he deeply valued.