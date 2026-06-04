ETV Bharat / entertainment

Summer Box Office Clash: Peddi Starts Strong, But Bigger Test Awaits As Two New Releases Hit Theatres Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The summer box-office season is heading towards its final major showdown. While Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi hit theatres on June 4, two more highly anticipated films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar, are set to arrive in cinemas tomorrow on June 5, giving moviegoers three very different options at the box office.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar in key roles. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the film tells the story of a talented but overlooked daily-wage labourer who dreams of bringing recognition to his village. In a shocking sacrifice, he voluntarily amputates his leg to become a para-athlete and uses his sporting success to fight for his community's rights, including the demand for official village recognition and a railway station.

The film has opened to a strong response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi is running across 10,964 shows on its opening day and has collected an Rs 32.92 crore net in India (live) at the time of publishing. Its India gross collection stood at around Rs 60.68 crore, while total India net collections had reached Rs 51.42 crore, with final day-one numbers still awaited.

Trade analysts are expecting the film to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day. Audience reactions have largely ranged from positive to mixed-positive. Many viewers have praised Ram Charan's performance and the film's emotional core, while some have pointed out pacing and screenplay issues.