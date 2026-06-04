Summer Box Office Clash: Peddi Starts Strong, But Bigger Test Awaits As Two New Releases Hit Theatres Tomorrow
Ram Charan's Peddi has opened strongly, while Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar will arrive on June 5, setting up a box-office clash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The summer box-office season is heading towards its final major showdown. While Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi hit theatres on June 4, two more highly anticipated films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar, are set to arrive in cinemas tomorrow on June 5, giving moviegoers three very different options at the box office.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar in key roles. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the film tells the story of a talented but overlooked daily-wage labourer who dreams of bringing recognition to his village. In a shocking sacrifice, he voluntarily amputates his leg to become a para-athlete and uses his sporting success to fight for his community's rights, including the demand for official village recognition and a railway station.
The film has opened to a strong response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi is running across 10,964 shows on its opening day and has collected an Rs 32.92 crore net in India (live) at the time of publishing. Its India gross collection stood at around Rs 60.68 crore, while total India net collections had reached Rs 51.42 crore, with final day-one numbers still awaited.
Trade analysts are expecting the film to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day. Audience reactions have largely ranged from positive to mixed-positive. Many viewers have praised Ram Charan's performance and the film's emotional core, while some have pointed out pacing and screenplay issues.
However, Peddi's journey at the box office is set to face fresh competition.
Leading the new arrivals is David Dhawan's romantic-comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The family entertainer revolves around Jass and Bani, whose five-year marriage falls apart because of their different life priorities. While Bani remains focused on her career, Jass dreams of starting a family. His new romance overseas leads to a series of misunderstandings, hidden secrets and comic situations.
The film has already generated decent pre-release buzz and has collected around Rs 2.85 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats.
On the other hand, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is bringing a completely different flavour with Bandar. The crime thriller stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Raj B Shetty. The story follows Samar, an ageing television star whose life takes a dark turn after his former girlfriend files a false rape case against him. Trapped within a corrupt legal system and forced to navigate life inside prison, Samar's struggle forms the heart of the gritty drama.
With Peddi already off to a flying start and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar arriving on June 5, the final big box-office battle of the summer is officially underway. The coming weekend will reveal whether Ram Charan's mass entertainer can continue its dominance or if the two new releases can create enough buzz to challenge its strong opening run.