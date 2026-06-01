ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suman Kalyanpur Passes Away At 89: Revisiting 5 Timeless Solo Songs Of The Padma Bhushan Awardee

Hyderabad: Veteran playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur passed away at the age of 89, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian music. Known for her soft, melodious voice and effortless singing style, Kalyanpur enjoyed a career that spanned several decades and languages. She left behind a rich musical legacy in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri and several other Indian languages.

Her passing has drawn heartfelt tributes from political leaders, musicians and admirers across the country. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described her death as a great loss to Indian music, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said her voice would continue to resonate through generations. Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar also remembered her immense contribution to Indian classical music.

Suman Kalyanpur's voice was often compared to that of Lata Mangeshkar, but over the years she carved out a unique identity of her own. Her songs were known for their purity, emotional depth and classical touch. As music lovers remember the legendary singer, here is a look at five of her most memorable solo songs.

1. Yun Hi Dil Ne Chaha Tha (Dil Hi To Hai, 1963)

Composed by Roshan and written by Sahir Ludhianvi, this song remains one of the finest examples of Suman Kalyanpur's melodious singing. The rhythm is gentle and romantic, allowing her voice to shine with elegance. Even decades later, the song continues to be cherished by lovers of classic Hindi film music.

2. Mere Mehboob Na Ja (Noormahal, 1965)

This emotional number, composed by Jaani Babu Qawwal, showcased Kalyanpur's ability to convey longing and heartbreak with remarkable ease. The song became popular for its heartfelt lyrics and the singer's soulful rendition.