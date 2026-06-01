Suman Kalyanpur Passes Away At 89: Revisiting 5 Timeless Solo Songs Of The Padma Bhushan Awardee
Legendary playback singer Suman Kalyanpur passed away at 89. Here is a look at five of her most memorable solo songs.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur passed away at the age of 89, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian music. Known for her soft, melodious voice and effortless singing style, Kalyanpur enjoyed a career that spanned several decades and languages. She left behind a rich musical legacy in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri and several other Indian languages.
Her passing has drawn heartfelt tributes from political leaders, musicians and admirers across the country. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described her death as a great loss to Indian music, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said her voice would continue to resonate through generations. Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar also remembered her immense contribution to Indian classical music.
Suman Kalyanpur's voice was often compared to that of Lata Mangeshkar, but over the years she carved out a unique identity of her own. Her songs were known for their purity, emotional depth and classical touch. As music lovers remember the legendary singer, here is a look at five of her most memorable solo songs.
1. Yun Hi Dil Ne Chaha Tha (Dil Hi To Hai, 1963)
Composed by Roshan and written by Sahir Ludhianvi, this song remains one of the finest examples of Suman Kalyanpur's melodious singing. The rhythm is gentle and romantic, allowing her voice to shine with elegance. Even decades later, the song continues to be cherished by lovers of classic Hindi film music.
2. Mere Mehboob Na Ja (Noormahal, 1965)
This emotional number, composed by Jaani Babu Qawwal, showcased Kalyanpur's ability to convey longing and heartbreak with remarkable ease. The song became popular for its heartfelt lyrics and the singer's soulful rendition.
3. Sharabi Sharabi Yeh Sawan Ka Mausam (Noorjehan, 1967)
Another memorable composition by Roshan, this song captured the beauty of the monsoon season through a rich melody and poetic lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi. Suman's smooth vocals gave the song a dreamy and unforgettable quality.
4. Apne Piya Ki Main To Bani Re Joganiya (Kan Kan Mein Bhagwan, 1965)
Composed by Shivram, this lesser-known gem highlights Kalyanpur's command over devotional and semi-classical music. Her voice carries both devotion and grace, making the song a standout in her vast catalogue.
5. Chhodo Chhodo Mori Baiyan (Miyan Biwi Raazi, 1960)
Set to music by S.D. Burman, this song reflects the simplicity and charm that made Suman Kalyanpur such a beloved singer. Her effortless delivery and classical grounding elevate the composition and make it memorable even today.
While these five songs remain among her most celebrated solo performances, Kalyanpur's musical journey extended far beyond them. She also lent her voice to unforgettable tracks such as Na Tum Hamen Jano from Baat Ek Raat Ki (1962), Bujha Diye Hain Khud Apne Hathon from Shagun (1964), Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalayee Se Pyar Bandha Hai from Resham Ki Dori (1974), Dagabazi Piya Tere Dil Mein Hai, Dil Gham Se Jal Raha Hai, and Phoolon Ka Gazra Ye Solah Singar Ho.
In 2023, the Government of India honoured Suman Kalyanpur with the Padma Bhushan, recognising her immense contribution to Indian music. Though the legendary singer is no longer with us, her timeless melodies will continue to inspire listeners and keep her memory alive for years to come.