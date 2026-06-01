Suman Kalyanpur Cremated With State Honours In Mumbai; PM Modi Mourns Her Demise
Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai; Prime Minister Narendra Modi and admirers paid tribute.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday, June 1, a day after she passed away due to age-related illness at the age of 89. The last rites of the legendary singer were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium in Mumbai.
Suman Kalyanpur's mortal remains were wrapped in the Indian tricolour before the funeral. Mumbai Police personnel paid a ceremonial salute to the singer, while family members, friends and admirers gathered to bid her a final farewell. Her daughter, Charu, performed the last rites.
The cremation turned emotional as those present sang Rahen Na Rahen Hum, Meheka Karenge, one of Kalyanpur's most beloved songs from the 1966 film Mamta, as the funeral pyre was lit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the singer's demise and paid tribute to her on social media.
Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om… pic.twitter.com/xCGswIq0s6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2026
Expressing his condolences, PM Modi wrote, “Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Born as Suman Hemmadi in Dhaka on January 28, 1937, Kalyanpur moved to Mumbai with her family during her childhood and later received formal training in music. Over a career spanning more than three decades, she worked with some of the biggest music directors in the Indian film industry and recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Bhojpuri.
She was known for timeless songs such as Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche and Naa Naa Karte Pyar Tumhin Se Kar Baithe. Her voice was often compared to that of Lata Mangeshkar, and she shared a memorable musical partnership with Mohammed Rafi, with whom she recorded more than 140 duets.