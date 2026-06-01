ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suman Kalyanpur Cremated With State Honours In Mumbai; PM Modi Mourns Her Demise

Hyderabad: Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday, June 1, a day after she passed away due to age-related illness at the age of 89. The last rites of the legendary singer were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium in Mumbai.

Suman Kalyanpur's mortal remains were wrapped in the Indian tricolour before the funeral. Mumbai Police personnel paid a ceremonial salute to the singer, while family members, friends and admirers gathered to bid her a final farewell. Her daughter, Charu, performed the last rites.

The cremation turned emotional as those present sang Rahen Na Rahen Hum, Meheka Karenge, one of Kalyanpur's most beloved songs from the 1966 film Mamta, as the funeral pyre was lit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the singer's demise and paid tribute to her on social media.