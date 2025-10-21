Suhana Khan Celebrates Diwali In Style With Ananya Panday And Navya Naveli Nanda - See Photos
Suhana Khan shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 21, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her next film King, gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali festivities this year. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Suhana shared a series of stunning pictures from her celebration, featuring her close friends and fellow star kids Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.
The pictures show Suhana and her friends dressed in traditional Indian attire for the festive day. Suhana looked elegant in a red embroidered outfit paired with minimal makeup and a delicate maang tikka, while Ananya and Navya complemented the look with equally graceful ensembles. One candid shot captured Suhana sipping on a cup of matcha.
Ananya Panday later re-shared one of the pictures on her Instagram Story. The trio, who have been friends since childhood in the close-knit circles of Bollywood, are famous for their long-lasting friendship and are always seen celebrating festivals, birthdays, and other occasions together.
Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, is very close to Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, and Ananya, Chunky Panday's daughter. Their friendship, over the years, has been a beloved part of the new-generation Bollywood story.
On the work front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies and is now preparing for King, which is reportedly backed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.
Earlier, Suhana expressed her pride and joy when her father was honoured with the National Award this year. Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, she wrote, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold… Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations, Papa, we love you."
Gauri Khan also shared her happiness, noting that the honour was a result of Shah Rukh's "years of hard work and dedication." She even revealed that she was designing a special mantle to display the award. Shah Rukh, looking dapper in a black two-piece suit, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.
