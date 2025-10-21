ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suhana Khan Celebrates Diwali In Style With Ananya Panday And Navya Naveli Nanda - See Photos

Hyderabad: Actor Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her next film King, gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali festivities this year. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Suhana shared a series of stunning pictures from her celebration, featuring her close friends and fellow star kids Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

The pictures show Suhana and her friends dressed in traditional Indian attire for the festive day. Suhana looked elegant in a red embroidered outfit paired with minimal makeup and a delicate maang tikka, while Ananya and Navya complemented the look with equally graceful ensembles. One candid shot captured Suhana sipping on a cup of matcha.

Ananya Panday later re-shared one of the pictures on her Instagram Story. The trio, who have been friends since childhood in the close-knit circles of Bollywood, are famous for their long-lasting friendship and are always seen celebrating festivals, birthdays, and other occasions together.