Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya, Says He 'Felt Very Relaxed After The Rituals'

Addressing the media after performing the rituals, Sudeep said, "My mother had died last year, and I have come to Gaya to perform her Pind Daan. This is my first time here. I felt very relaxed after performing the rituals. Bihar and Gaya are wonderful places - Gaya Ji truly is a city of salvation."

The sacred ceremony, which took place in the Vishnupad Temple, Akshayvat, and Falgu River, was performed by temple priest Vinod Acharya, a descendant of Rai Bahadur Gopal Lal Barik. The rituals, almost three hours long, were carried out with complete Vedic traditions and attended by Sudeep's close relatives, his wife, nephew, siblings, and aunt.

Gaya (Bihar): Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, visited the sacred town of Gaya in Bihar on Tuesday to perform the Pind Daan ritual for his late mother and ancestors. The Eaga actor described the experience as deeply spiritual and peaceful.

The actor added that visiting the holy Vishnupad Temple and offering prayers at the sacred footprints of Lord Vishnu brought him immense inner peace. "When I saw the holy feet of Lord Vishnu, I felt an incredible sense of inner peace. I had heard that performing Pind Daan in Gaya helps the departed soul attain salvation, and that's why I came here," he said.

Priest Vinod Acharya stated that Sudeep personally participated in all the rituals, even performing a special offering (Tarpan) in his mother's name. "After completing the rituals, he said he felt an extraordinary peace," the priest shared.

Sudeep's arrival in Gaya created a stir among locals and devotees, many of whom gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Expressing his gratitude to fans, the actor said, "The success of Makkhi (Eaga) is all because of the blessings and love of the people."

When asked if he would shoot a film in Bihar, Sudeep smiled and stated, "If I find a good story, why not? I would definitely love to shoot here."

The actor, who has delivered acclaimed performances in movies such as Eega (Makkhi in Hindi), Vikrant Rona, and Pailwaan, remains among the most revered names in Indian cinema. The actor said, "The sanctity and atmosphere of this place have truly touched my heart." Sudeep further stated that he is currently busy with several upcoming projects, with a major release expected soon.