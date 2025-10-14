ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya, Says He 'Felt Very Relaxed After The Rituals'

Kannada film actor Kichcha Sudeep performed the Pind Daan ritual for his mother and ancestors in Gaya.

Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya
Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya (Photo: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gaya (Bihar): Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, visited the sacred town of Gaya in Bihar on Tuesday to perform the Pind Daan ritual for his late mother and ancestors. The Eaga actor described the experience as deeply spiritual and peaceful.

The sacred ceremony, which took place in the Vishnupad Temple, Akshayvat, and Falgu River, was performed by temple priest Vinod Acharya, a descendant of Rai Bahadur Gopal Lal Barik. The rituals, almost three hours long, were carried out with complete Vedic traditions and attended by Sudeep's close relatives, his wife, nephew, siblings, and aunt.

Addressing the media after performing the rituals, Sudeep said, "My mother had died last year, and I have come to Gaya to perform her Pind Daan. This is my first time here. I felt very relaxed after performing the rituals. Bihar and Gaya are wonderful places - Gaya Ji truly is a city of salvation."

Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya
Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The actor added that visiting the holy Vishnupad Temple and offering prayers at the sacred footprints of Lord Vishnu brought him immense inner peace. "When I saw the holy feet of Lord Vishnu, I felt an incredible sense of inner peace. I had heard that performing Pind Daan in Gaya helps the departed soul attain salvation, and that's why I came here," he said.

Priest Vinod Acharya stated that Sudeep personally participated in all the rituals, even performing a special offering (Tarpan) in his mother's name. "After completing the rituals, he said he felt an extraordinary peace," the priest shared.

Sudeep's arrival in Gaya created a stir among locals and devotees, many of whom gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Expressing his gratitude to fans, the actor said, "The success of Makkhi (Eaga) is all because of the blessings and love of the people."

Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya
Sudeep Performs Pind Daan In Gaya (Photo: ETV Bharat)

When asked if he would shoot a film in Bihar, Sudeep smiled and stated, "If I find a good story, why not? I would definitely love to shoot here."

The actor, who has delivered acclaimed performances in movies such as Eega (Makkhi in Hindi), Vikrant Rona, and Pailwaan, remains among the most revered names in Indian cinema. The actor said, "The sanctity and atmosphere of this place have truly touched my heart." Sudeep further stated that he is currently busy with several upcoming projects, with a major release expected soon.

READ MORE

  1. Sudeep Declines Best Actor Award Announced By Karnataka Government
  2. Karnataka State Film Awards For 2019: Kichcha Sudeep, Anupama Gowda Get Best Actor Awards
  3. Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away at 86; Condolences Pour In

TAGGED:

KICHCHA SUDEEP
SUDEEP PIND DAAN
SUDEEP IN GAYA
SUDEEP SANJEEV
SUDEEP PERFORMS PIND DAAN IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.