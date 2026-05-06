ETV Bharat / entertainment

Su From So Director JP Thuminad Ties The Knot With Rashmika, Shares Dreamy Wedding Pic

Soon after the post was dropped, fans filled the comment section with warm wishes. Many wrote “Congratulations” and “Happy married life,” celebrating the couple’s new journey.

The picture shows the couple sitting together in a beautifully decorated wedding setup, dressed in traditional attire. They are seen smiling with folded hands, wearing flower garlands, with a temple-style backdrop and floral decorations behind them.

Hyderabad: Kannada actor-director JP Thuminad has stepped into a new phase of life. The Su From So director has tied the knot with Rashmika in a traditional ceremony. He shared the happy news with fans on social media by posting a beautiful wedding picture.

JP Thuminad became widely popular after the success of his 2025 film Su From So. The movie turned out to be a surprise blockbuster and proved that strong content can win big even without a huge budget. Made with just around Rs 3-4 crore, the film reportedly earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. It also gained attention at international film festivals and received positive responses from audiences across regions.

What makes the success even more special is that Su From So was released alongside big-budget films like Cooli and War 2. Despite tough competition, the film managed to attract viewers and became a fan favourite. It was produced by Raj B Shetty, who also appeared in a cameo role.

JP Thuminad comes from the coastal region and has worked in both Kannada and Tulu cinema. Before entering films, he spent more than 10 years in theatre. During that time, he wrote plays, directed them, and also acted on stage. He was especially known for comedy dramas. In his early days, he even worked as a painter before following his passion for acting.

He made his acting debut in 2017 with Ondu Motteya Kathe, directed by Raj B Shetty. Over the years, he appeared in films like Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B. However, Su From So marked a big turning point in his career, as he handled both acting and direction for the first time.