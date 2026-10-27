ETV Bharat / entertainment

Student Of The Year - After Dark Trailer Out: Shanaya Kapoor Turns Detective After Twin Sister's Mysterious Death

Hyderabad: The glamorous corridors of St. Teresa's Heritage School hide a chilling secret in the trailer of Student Of The Year: After Dark. Moving away from the romance, friendship and musical drama associated with the franchise, the upcoming series promises a dark tale of murder, betrayal and a deadly competition. Starring Shanaya Kapoor in her OTT debut, the series will stream on JioHotstar from November 13, 2026.

The trailer opens with an announcement welcoming students to the latest edition of Student Of The Year. However, the excitement surrounding the prestigious school soon gives way to horror when Ayesha Malik is found dead in Barakhali Lake. Her body is described as drowned and frozen, setting the stage for a murder mystery that threatens to expose the secrets of the institution.

Shanaya Kapoor plays Ayesha's twin sister, who returns to St. Teresa's Heritage School to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death. Confused by what happened, she questions how Ayesha managed to leave the school grounds that night and begins looking for answers among the people closest to her. The trailer introduces a group of potential suspects, including a jealous best friend, a rejected lover and a boyfriend who claims to have been the perfect partner.

One particularly unsettling moment comes when Ayesha's boyfriend orders others to delete everything connected to that night. The scene hints at a possible cover-up and suggests that Ayesha's death may be linked to a much bigger secret. The trailer also reveals that St. Teresa's has a secret competition, where accidents from previous editions have allegedly been covered up. Determined to find the truth, Ayesha's sister refuses to back down, even as she enters a world filled with dangerous rivalries, hidden motives and violence.

Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the series reimagines the popular franchise as a thriller. Kapoor's double role adds to the intrigue, while the supporting cast includes Manya Grover, Divik Sharma, Adi Malik and Abhinav Singg. The original Student Of The Year, released in 2012, revolved around friendship, romance and rivalry, introducing Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to Hindi cinema. Its 2019 sequel continued the campus drama with Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.