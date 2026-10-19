ETV Bharat / entertainment

Student Of The Year Turns Darker! Karan Johar Unveils Shanaya Kapoor's Blood-Stained Avatar

Student Of The Year: After Dark ( Photo: Series Poster )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar is taking the Student Of The Year franchise in a new direction. As the first film completes 14 years on October 19, he has announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a web series starring Shanaya Kapoor. Unlike the earlier films, which focused on college life, romance and competition, the new series promises a darker story filled with mystery, violence and unexpected twists.

The makers unveiled the first look of the series on Monday. It features Shanaya in a blood-stained avatar. The teaser suggests that the familiar college setting will now be part of a thriller rather than the glamorous campus drama that fans have seen in the past.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Karan looked back at the franchise’s journey and expressed his excitement about its new chapter. “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey, taking it forward, but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up!” he wrote. Student Of The Year: After Dark marks Shanaya’s digital debut. She reportedly plays a double role in the series, which will present her in a very different way from what audiences may expect. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show brings back the familiar St. Theresa setting but gives it a darker twist. The story is expected to focus on a thriller competition, with mystery and violence replacing much of the glamour associated with the original films.