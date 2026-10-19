Student Of The Year Turns Darker! Karan Johar Unveils Shanaya Kapoor's Blood-Stained Avatar
Karan Johar announces Student Of The Year: After Dark with Shanaya Kapoor, promising a darker story filled with mystery and violence.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar is taking the Student Of The Year franchise in a new direction. As the first film completes 14 years on October 19, he has announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a web series starring Shanaya Kapoor. Unlike the earlier films, which focused on college life, romance and competition, the new series promises a darker story filled with mystery, violence and unexpected twists.
The makers unveiled the first look of the series on Monday. It features Shanaya in a blood-stained avatar. The teaser suggests that the familiar college setting will now be part of a thriller rather than the glamorous campus drama that fans have seen in the past.
Sharing the announcement on social media, Karan looked back at the franchise’s journey and expressed his excitement about its new chapter.
“Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey, taking it forward, but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up!” he wrote.
Student Of The Year: After Dark marks Shanaya’s digital debut. She reportedly plays a double role in the series, which will present her in a very different way from what audiences may expect.
Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show brings back the familiar St. Theresa setting but gives it a darker twist. The story is expected to focus on a thriller competition, with mystery and violence replacing much of the glamour associated with the original films.
Reema said the series would take the franchise beyond its usual style and explore a new kind of story. She also explained that the web series format gives the team more room to discuss subjects that matter to young people. “This isn’t going to be what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web series,” the director said.
Shanaya also spoke about taking on a challenging role. She said the character’s complex nature and unusual portrayal made the project a special experience for her. “The role is layered, flawed, and unapologetically real. Stepping into her world has been the most challenging and a rewarding experience,” the actor said.
Karan believes the new series will take the franchise beyond the boundaries set by the earlier films. He also praised Reema’s direction and Shanaya’s performance, describing the project as a fresh start for the popular title.
The original Student Of The Year, released in 2012, featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The film became popular for its music, fashion, campus setting and romantic rivalries. Its sequel, Student Of The Year 2, arrived in 2019 and starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.
Student Of The Year: After Dark will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13. The series also stars Divik Sharma and Manya Grover.