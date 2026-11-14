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Student Of The Year After Dark Review: Shanaya Kapoor's Thriller Is Intriguing But Not Always Convincing

Student of the Year After Dark Review ( Photo: Series Poster )

By Minal Rudra 5 Min Read

The mysterious death of St Teresa Heritage School’s most popular student Ayesha Malik sets her estranged twin sister on a mission to dig deeper into the secrets hidden within the school. Was Ayesha's death a suicide, murder or an accident? This is the central question that drives Student of the Year: After Dark. The six-part series is directed by Reema Maya, a two-time Sundance Film Festival nominee, who makes her streaming debut with the show.

Reema scores a major plus with diving straight into the story. From the very opening shot, SOTY After Dark pulls you in. The story is narrated through the perspective of Aditi Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), the less popular twin of Ayesha. Aditi has always felt that she was never the favourite child in the family. Even after Ayesha's death, she feels that her parents are more concerned about losing their perfect daughter than about the daughter who is still alive. Her relationship with her mother is also far from good.

When Ayesha's death is dismissed as an accident, Aditi refuses to accept it. She decides to get admission into St Teresa to find out what really happened to her sister. Aditi embarks on an investigation into this high-fi hell where she feels everyone who was around her sister is hiding something from her. Aditi soon discovers that there is more happening inside the school than what is visible to everyone. The competition to be a Student of the Year is not simply about winning a title. Because the trophy also brings along money, power and a chance to get ahead of everyone else. In St Teresa, it is called "Success ka shortest shortcut." The series makes an interesting observation about pressure of competition that students face. They are willing to go to any extent to win. Even if it means taking dangerous shortcuts. Performance-enhancing drugs, manipulation and unhealthy rivalries become part of this world which comes alive after dark. The competition is not imposed. But the school has certainly created an environment where students push themselves and each other. For someone like Sid Saraiya (Divik Sharma), who is constantly living under parental pressure, the need to prove oneself becomes so strong that there is hardly any space left for living student life. The show also touches upon how young minds are infused with class consciousness. What happens when children from less privileged backgrounds enter these fancy schools? How do they feel when they compete with those who have money, connections and family support? The storylines of Rehaan Rizvi (Abhinav Singh) and Babydoll (Deeya Damini) address this struggle. With or without their family's wealth, most kids in the lead characters are troubled souls. They are either desperately running behind money and seeking validation form a cold parent or friends. We see Sid going live on social media to speak up about a controversy that shows him in bad light. Ayesha had a fan page dedicated to her. These aspect feels close to today's generation, where sharing something online and getting a response sometimes becomes more important than having a real conversation with real someone. Reema has sensitively woven this need of young people to be seen, heard and validated.