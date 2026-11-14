Student Of The Year After Dark Review: Shanaya Kapoor's Thriller Is Intriguing But Not Always Convincing
Shanaya Kapoor in double role does the heavy lifting in Student of the Year: After Dark.
By Minal Rudra
Published : November 14, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
The mysterious death of St Teresa Heritage School’s most popular student Ayesha Malik sets her estranged twin sister on a mission to dig deeper into the secrets hidden within the school. Was Ayesha's death a suicide, murder or an accident? This is the central question that drives Student of the Year: After Dark. The six-part series is directed by Reema Maya, a two-time Sundance Film Festival nominee, who makes her streaming debut with the show.
Reema scores a major plus with diving straight into the story. From the very opening shot, SOTY After Dark pulls you in. The story is narrated through the perspective of Aditi Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), the less popular twin of Ayesha. Aditi has always felt that she was never the favourite child in the family. Even after Ayesha's death, she feels that her parents are more concerned about losing their perfect daughter than about the daughter who is still alive. Her relationship with her mother is also far from good.
When Ayesha's death is dismissed as an accident, Aditi refuses to accept it. She decides to get admission into St Teresa to find out what really happened to her sister. Aditi embarks on an investigation into this high-fi hell where she feels everyone who was around her sister is hiding something from her.
Aditi soon discovers that there is more happening inside the school than what is visible to everyone. The competition to be a Student of the Year is not simply about winning a title. Because the trophy also brings along money, power and a chance to get ahead of everyone else. In St Teresa, it is called "Success ka shortest shortcut."
The series makes an interesting observation about pressure of competition that students face. They are willing to go to any extent to win. Even if it means taking dangerous shortcuts. Performance-enhancing drugs, manipulation and unhealthy rivalries become part of this world which comes alive after dark.
The competition is not imposed. But the school has certainly created an environment where students push themselves and each other. For someone like Sid Saraiya (Divik Sharma), who is constantly living under parental pressure, the need to prove oneself becomes so strong that there is hardly any space left for living student life.
The show also touches upon how young minds are infused with class consciousness. What happens when children from less privileged backgrounds enter these fancy schools? How do they feel when they compete with those who have money, connections and family support? The storylines of Rehaan Rizvi (Abhinav Singh) and Babydoll (Deeya Damini) address this struggle.
With or without their family's wealth, most kids in the lead characters are troubled souls. They are either desperately running behind money and seeking validation form a cold parent or friends. We see Sid going live on social media to speak up about a controversy that shows him in bad light. Ayesha had a fan page dedicated to her. These aspect feels close to today's generation, where sharing something online and getting a response sometimes becomes more important than having a real conversation with real someone. Reema has sensitively woven this need of young people to be seen, heard and validated.
The childhood of the two sisters adds another layer to the story. The Maliks are a dysfunctional family. Aiditi and Ayesha were made to act from a very young age. Ayesha loved being in front of the camera, while Aditi never enjoyed it. Shanaya Kapoor gets the opportunity to play both sisters. Kapoor did justice to the roles. She brings out the contrast between the Malik sisters who are completely opposite to each other.
However, one thing that becomes a little difficult to digest is Aditi, who is just 18, thinks and behaves almost like an ace investigating officer.
The back story of Tara Barman is perhaps the most complexed of them all. Played convincingly by Manya Grover, Tara comes across as a snobbish girl living in her own bubble, but there is more to her than what meets the eye. The series also shows how people who appear happy and carefree can be dealing with their own problems.
As Aditi thinks she is getting closer to the truth, the mystery surrounding Ayesha's death starts getting thicker. Who did not want Ayesha to be in the competition? What is the connection between the winner of Student of the Year and the strange incidents happening on the campus? The series keeps connecting these events to the finale where four finalists are made to face their greatest fears in hypnotic state. It is here that the idea of winning at any cost becomes even more disturbing. The competition becomes about how far someone is willing to go to win.
The visuals by Arpit Bharde create an atmosphere that suits the dark world of St Teresa. The school looks impressive, and the visual design of the secret competition adds to the tension. However, some of the settings and the overall design do remind one of Squid Game.
The series features eight tracks by multiple composers that capture the soul of the events happening with people in and around St Teresa. While the songs are beautiful, the music pieces feel overused in some places.
The makers have moved away from the usual campus romance and glamorous student rivalries of SOTY films to look at ambition, money, privilege, toxic relationships and the pressure to succeed. However, it does not feel entirely fresh. Reema Maya and Debashish Irengbam’s story, with additional inputs from Radhika Anand and Ayesha Nair, keeps things engaging, though the writing gets complicated at times and some events lack logic.