ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 3 Release Date Postponed: Dinesh Vijan Reveals When Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Film May Arrive

Hyderabad: The wait for Stree 3 is set to get longer. The third film in the popular horror-comedy franchise, which was earlier announced for release on August 13, 2027, is now expected to arrive in 2028. Producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed that the film is likely to go on floors only towards the end of next year.

“Amar Kaushik is the most integral part of Stree, and the entire universe. He directs our most ambitious film, which is Mahavatar. He finishes that in June, and at the end of next year, we go on floor, so Stree 3 arrives in 2028,” Vijan said.

Vijan shared the update while speaking at a panel with actor Rajkummar Rao. He explained that director Amar Kaushik, who has been an important part of the Stree franchise and Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, first needs to complete his upcoming film Mahavatar.

This means Stree 3 will not arrive on its previously announced 2027 date. While Vijan did not reveal an exact release date, he hinted that the film could be planned around either Independence Day or Christmas in 2028. “So I think it might be a nice Independence Day, or a Christmas present, in 2028,” the producer said.

Vijan also confirmed that the script for Stree 3 is already ready. However, the makers will have to wait until Amar Kaushik finishes Mahavatar before the third instalment goes on floors.

While the release timeline has been pushed, Vijan has promised that the new film will continue to have the elements that fans enjoyed in the first two films. At the same time, he suggested that the story will take the audience in a very different direction. “Everything that you have loved about it, you will get, but where it starts, and where it ends, will be a complete revelation,” he said.

The producer also refused to reveal major details about the plot, saying that Kaushik has already completed the writing and does not want spoilers to be shared.

Stree was released in 2018 and featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was followed by Stree 2 in 2024, which further expanded Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. The universe also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya.