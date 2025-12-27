ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3: Final Episode Runtime, Release Date And Global Streaming Details Revealed

Hyderabad: The ending of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things is finally nearing. As Season 5 is streaming in two parts already, all eyes are on Volume 3, which will feature the last episode of the series. Season 5's Volume 2 has been recently released on Christmas Day, and fans are now waiting for the release of the final episode.

The streaming service has officially announced the Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release details and the fans across the globe are counting down to the final battle at Hawkins.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Release Date And Time

The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 is set for Wednesday, December 31. The episode will drop globally on Netflix at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

For the Indian audience, the finale will start streaming on January 1 at 6:30 am IST as per Netflix's rollout schedule. Like the earlier volumes, the last episode will be available exclusively on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are In Volume 3?

Volume 3 contains only one episode, unlike the previous two volumes. This episode marks the conclusion of Stranger Things.

The final episode is titled "Chapter 8: The Rightside Up". According to series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the episode has a runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes. It is the longest episode of Season 5 and one of the longest in the entire series.