Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3: Final Episode Runtime, Release Date And Global Streaming Details Revealed
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 premieres soon. Read on to know the release date and time, and what to expect from the final episode.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 27, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ending of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things is finally nearing. As Season 5 is streaming in two parts already, all eyes are on Volume 3, which will feature the last episode of the series. Season 5's Volume 2 has been recently released on Christmas Day, and fans are now waiting for the release of the final episode.
The streaming service has officially announced the Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release details and the fans across the globe are counting down to the final battle at Hawkins.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Release Date And Time
The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 is set for Wednesday, December 31. The episode will drop globally on Netflix at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
For the Indian audience, the finale will start streaming on January 1 at 6:30 am IST as per Netflix's rollout schedule. Like the earlier volumes, the last episode will be available exclusively on Netflix.
How Many Episodes Are In Volume 3?
Volume 3 contains only one episode, unlike the previous two volumes. This episode marks the conclusion of Stranger Things.
The final episode is titled "Chapter 8: The Rightside Up". According to series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the episode has a runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes. It is the longest episode of Season 5 and one of the longest in the entire series.
Full Runtime Of The Final Four Episodes
Earlier this week, Ross Duffer shared the official runtimes of the last four episodes on Instagram. Here's the complete breakdown:
Episode 5 - Shock Jock: 1 hour 8 minutes
Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz: 1 hour 15 minutes
Episode 7 - The Bridge: 1 hour 6 minutes
Episode 8 - The Rightside Up: 2 hours 8 minutes
Episodes 5, 6, and 7 were released on December 25.
Stranger Things Finale Gets A Theatrical Release
The theatrical screening of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 makes it more special. In a first for the series, the finale will be shown in over 350 theatres in the US and Canada, as well as on Netflix.
On December 31, 2025, theatrical screenings of the film edition will begin before the show heads into January 1, 2026. In a statement given to Netflix's Tudum, the Duffer Brothers said, "To experience that moment in the theatre with fans feels like the perfect way to end our story."
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 is set in the fall of 1987, and it follows the Hawkins group's most hazardous battle to date, which is against Vecna, the season's primary antagonist. The last episode is expected to be filled with emotional reunions, shocking twists, and satisfying closure for fans.
