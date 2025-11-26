ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1: India Release Date & Time, Episode Titles And Season 4 Ending Explained

Hyderabad: The wait for Stranger Things' final chapter is nearly over. Streaming giant Netflix's sci-fi thriller, which began in 2016, now returns with its final chapter, Season 5. Almost three years after the Season 4 finale, fans across the globe, including India, are gearing up to witness the endgame of the series.

The trailer for Season 5 Volume 1 was released a few days ago by Netflix. It shows heavy action and brings all core characters together for one final mission, and that is to destroy Vecna and end the Upside Down once and for all.

India Release Date And Streaming Time

Indian fans can stream Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 on Netflix at 6:30 am IST on November 27, 2025.

Season 5 will be released in three separate drops

Stranger Things Season 5 - Full Release Schedule

Volume 1 - November 27, 2025

4 episodes:

Episode 1 - The Crawl

Episode 2 - The Vanishing of … (full title withheld)

Episode 3 - The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4 - Sorcerer

Volume 2 - December 26, 2025