'Not Trying To Shock Anyone': Stranger Things Creators Reveal What Fans Can Expect From The Final Episode

Hyderabad: The creators of Netflix's popular sci-fi show Stranger Things have revealed what fans can look forward to in the long-awaited final episode. After spending years building the world of Hawkins and its characters, creators Matt and Ross Duffer, popularly known as the Duffer Brothers, said they are now ready to bring Stranger Things to a close. Speaking to an international magazine, the duo explained that the final episode is designed to feel emotionally complete rather than shocking or disturbing. Matt Duffer made it clear that the makers did not want to surprise viewers just for the sake of impact. He stated that fans should not expect a sudden or violent twist similar to the Red Wedding episode from Game of Thrones. According to him, the goal was to deliver an ending that feels natural and meaningful to the story. "There's not going to be a Red Wedding situation," said Matt Duffer. "We're not trying to shock or upset anyone. I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there's something inevitable about what happens."