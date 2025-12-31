ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stranger Things 5: Decoding Finale Trailer, Fan Theories And Elon Musk's Comment

Hyderabad: Stranger Things, a Netflix hit series created by the Duffer brothers, made its debut in July 2016, nearly a decade ago. Over the years, fans enjoyed the thrills, emotional roller coasters and quick thinking as they followed the characters' journeys throughout Hawkins, Indiana. From here, things began to snowball and explode around them. Over five seasons, the show introduced unforgettable characters like Eleven, Hopper, Dustin and Steve, while expanding its mythology around the Upside Down, Vecna and the Mind Flayer. Today, New Year's Eve, will be the end of Stranger Things, marking the end of one of Netflix's most successful franchises.

The finale trailer, posted yesterday, is raising a lot of questions among fans as to what it means. Some netizens have begun to speculate about what will happen next and how the show will conclude. There will be so much more, that fans will not be able to keep up with everything. Netflix split Season 5 into multiple volumes: where volume 1 released on Thanksgiving Day, while volume 2 arrived on Christmas. The finale (Episode 8) premieres today, New Year's Eve, with a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes. For the first time ever, the finale will also screen in over 500 theatres across the US and Canada, marking Stranger Things' big-screen debut.

Decoding the Final Trailer: What Stands Out

Titled The Rightside Up, the final trailer is packed with nostalgia and dread. It stitches together moments from all previous seasons, reminding viewers how far the Hawkins gang has come. The trailer opens with Hopper giving a speech to Eleven. He reminds Eleven of what she has been through. The ending line of the speech, "Let's end this kid" is one of the most powerful scenes, hinting at a massive showdown.

Visually the trailer also gives us clues to:

The Upside Down and Hawkins colliding

The group going into the Abyss

Eleven going into Vecna's mind once again

A bomb being planted to blow up the interdimensional bridge

The introduction of the red lightning sky, the return of Hawkins Lab in the Upside Down and the claws of Vecna coming from Henry Creel's body all give indications that the last fight will be intense and deadly.