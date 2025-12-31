Stranger Things 5: Decoding Finale Trailer, Fan Theories And Elon Musk's Comment
After nearly a decade, Netflix's Stranger Things ends today. Fans decode the final trailer's clues, debate the ending, amid Elon Musk's controversial comment.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 31, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Stranger Things, a Netflix hit series created by the Duffer brothers, made its debut in July 2016, nearly a decade ago. Over the years, fans enjoyed the thrills, emotional roller coasters and quick thinking as they followed the characters' journeys throughout Hawkins, Indiana. From here, things began to snowball and explode around them. Over five seasons, the show introduced unforgettable characters like Eleven, Hopper, Dustin and Steve, while expanding its mythology around the Upside Down, Vecna and the Mind Flayer. Today, New Year's Eve, will be the end of Stranger Things, marking the end of one of Netflix's most successful franchises.
The finale trailer, posted yesterday, is raising a lot of questions among fans as to what it means. Some netizens have begun to speculate about what will happen next and how the show will conclude. There will be so much more, that fans will not be able to keep up with everything. Netflix split Season 5 into multiple volumes: where volume 1 released on Thanksgiving Day, while volume 2 arrived on Christmas. The finale (Episode 8) premieres today, New Year's Eve, with a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes. For the first time ever, the finale will also screen in over 500 theatres across the US and Canada, marking Stranger Things' big-screen debut.
Decoding the Final Trailer: What Stands Out
Titled The Rightside Up, the final trailer is packed with nostalgia and dread. It stitches together moments from all previous seasons, reminding viewers how far the Hawkins gang has come. The trailer opens with Hopper giving a speech to Eleven. He reminds Eleven of what she has been through. The ending line of the speech, "Let's end this kid" is one of the most powerful scenes, hinting at a massive showdown.
Visually the trailer also gives us clues to:
- The Upside Down and Hawkins colliding
- The group going into the Abyss
- Eleven going into Vecna's mind once again
- A bomb being planted to blow up the interdimensional bridge
The introduction of the red lightning sky, the return of Hawkins Lab in the Upside Down and the claws of Vecna coming from Henry Creel's body all give indications that the last fight will be intense and deadly.
Vecna's Endgame and the Abyss Explained
Volume 2 revealed Vecna's true plan. Using kidnapped children as "perfect vessels," Henry Creel wants to merge Earth with another dimension called the Abyss, which he believes is a world of light free from monsters. The Upside Down, fans learn, is not a world itself, but a wormhole, a bridge between dimensions created when Eleven first made contact with Henry.
Fan Theories and Growing Criticism
As excitement builds, fan reactions have been mixed. On Reddit, one user bluntly asked, "Why is every scene 40% too long?" Another replied, "The story is done, they're just drawing it out." Some viewers feel the final season has stretched its plot, while others appreciate the slower, emotional pacing.
Fan theories suggest:
- Eleven sacrificing herself to close the gate forever
- Will regaining powers and controlling Vecna
- Steve, Hopper or another major character dying
- The Mind Flayer being the true final villain, not Vecna
One viral fan-made ending imagines Will being controlled again, Steve dying heroically, and Eleven tearing Vecna apart in Hawkins Lab - a dark theory that reflects fans' expectations of a tragic finale.
The Elon Musk Controversy
Amid all this, Stranger Things also found itself at the center of a culture war. The final season included a pivotal moment where Will Byers comes out to his friends, admitting he is gay. While many fans praised the scene as heartfelt and overdue, others criticised it as unnecessary.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in after a fan posted on X that the moment felt forced. Musk replied: "It's completely unnecessary and forced on audiences who just want to enjoy some basic sci-fi."
His comment reignited debate online. Musk has previously cancelled his Netflix subscription, criticising the platform's content choices. Despite the backlash, Netflix has stood by the storyline, and many fans defended Will's arc as emotionally consistent since Season 1.
What to Expect From the Finale
The Duffers have promised a fast-paced finale with no filler. Episode 7, they say, laid out the plan so the final episode can dive straight into action. One can expect high casualties, emotional reunions, callbacks to season 1, and a definitive ending to the Upside Down story. With Stranger Things ranking as Netflix's third most popular show of all time, expectations could not be higher.
