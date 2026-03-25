ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Stop Milking This': Kunal Kamra Hits Out At YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia Over Post Referring To ‘India’s Got Talent’ Row

In a long note on one of Allahabadia’s posts, Kamra wrote, “30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you're. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side.”

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday accused YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, aka BeerBiceps, of ‘milking’ the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy after the latter posted on X that he lost several followers due to the row sparked by his remarks on the show last year.

Calling out Allahabadia for not understanding that side of the story, Kamra said, “Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s, lower your gaze & be very ashamed.”

Kamra also labelled the YouTuber a “contraceptive for creativity” and urged Ranveer to stop milking this one event and focus on what he supposedly does best. “Stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing…”

Kamra’s remarks came in response to Allahbadia’s X post where he expressed sadness over loss of followers due to “one incident. “It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken,” he wrote and mentioned Sant Kabir’s doha (saying) about growth taking time, and so does rebuilding.

The show ‘India’s Got Latent’ by Samay Raina triggered a row last year over a remark made by Allabadia. It also led to FIRs and summons from authorities, following the outrage. Later, several artists and comedians associated with the show, including Kamra, were questioned, and the show was taken down from YouTube.