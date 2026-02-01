ETV Bharat / entertainment

SSR61: At 94, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Joins World's Oldest Working Directors

Tentatively titled SSR61, the film is being produced by Nag Ashwin under Vyjayanthi Movies. The makers have not revealed much, but the announcement itself drew attention across the industry. After nearly ten years without directing a feature, Rao returned to the set, adding another chapter to one of Indian cinema's longest and most varied careers.

Hyderabad: When Singeetam Srinivasa Rao announced his 61st film at the age of 94, it did not feel like a comeback. It felt like continuity. A filmmaker who has never truly stepped away from ideas and simply decided it was time to direct again.

Rao has always moved differently from his peers. He never stayed within one language, one genre, or one style. Over the decades, he directed films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and English. His filmography boasts of social dramas, large-scale fantasy and science fiction. From Mayuri, Anand, Bhairava Dweepam, to Aditya 369, his films were always ahead of his times. Aditya 369 explored time travel in 1991, while Bhairava Dweepam blended folklore and fantasy at a scale rarely attempted then.

However, it was Pushpaka Vimana that defined Rao's reputation as a risk-taker. Released in 1987, an era dominated by dialogue-heavy storytelling, the filmmaker experimented with a silent movie. And since then kept switching genres.

With SSR61, Rao's return carries a quiet historical weight. After Manoel de Oliveira, who directed films beyond the age of 100, the Indian filmmaker now stands among the oldest filmmakers in the world to still be actively directing, alongside Clint Eastwood. SSR61 is his 61st directorial project and was announced on Saturday, marking his return to direction after nearly ten years.