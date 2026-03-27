ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli Teases Varanasi Glimpse, Hypes Release With 'You'll See Him In Theatres By Next Sri Rama Navami'

On the occasion of Ram Navami, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the team behind Varanasi shared a glimpse from their upcoming adventure, creating instant buzz across social media. The post included a dramatic Ramayana scene and along with the visual tease, the makers wrote, "You'll see him in theatres by next Sri Rama Navami."

Hyderabad: The Ram Navami festival turned extra special for movie lovers as the team of SS Rajamouli's ambitious film Varanasi unveiled a powerful glimpse from the much-awaited project. The makers shared a short tease featuring an epic Ramayana-inspired sequence and extended festive wishes to fans, while confirming that audiences will witness the film in theatres by the next Sri Rama Navami.

The glimpse is part of a major narrative arc in the film, which reportedly features Mahesh Babu in a dual role. One of the most exciting elements is a 25-minute-long Ramayana sequence where the actor embodies Lord Ram. The sequence is said to have been shot over an extensive schedule of nearly 60 days, highlighting the scale and importance of the portion within the story.

Varanasi is described as a globetrotting adventure that moves across multiple locations, from the sacred city of Varanasi to extreme terrains like Antarctica. The story reportedly mixes high-stakes action with mythological undertones, creating a unique cinematic experience. Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, a Shiva devotee whose journey connects deeply with the Ramayana narrative. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears as Mandakini, a skilled thief, while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of the antagonist Kumbha.

Mounted on a massive scale, the film is being shot in IMAX's 1.43:1 format, promising a visually immersive theatrical experience. Reports suggest that the project carries a budget exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The ambitious production values and global locations underline Rajamouli's vision to create a cinematic spectacle that blends mythology, adventure, and emotional storytelling.

The film is currently slated for release on April 7, 2027, just ahead of Ram Navami next year. With the promise of epic visuals, mythological depth, and Rajamouli's signature storytelling, Varanasi is already shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2027.