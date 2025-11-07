ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli Teases 6 Major Updates On Mahesh Babu's Globe Trotter, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Look To Drop Today

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The ace filmmaker has dropped exciting new updates about his much-awaited global action adventure titled Globe Trotter. The film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is currently in its final leg of shooting, and Rajamouli's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) has set the internet buzzing.

The RRR and Baahubali director shared that the team is in the middle of shooting the climax sequence featuring all three lead stars. Rajamouli also revealed that preparations are in full swing for the Globe Trotter event, which is set to take place on November 15. He wrote, "Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there's a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event, as we're trying something far beyond what we've done before… Can't wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th. Leading up to it, we're filling your week with a few more things lined up. Prithvi's look first, today…"