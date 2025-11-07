ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli Teases 6 Major Updates On Mahesh Babu's Globe Trotter, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Look To Drop Today

SS Rajamouli shares six big updates on Globe Trotter from climax shoot, November 15 event, to Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look dropping today.

SS Rajamouli Teases 6 Major Updates On Mahesh Babu's Globe Trotter
SS Rajamouli Teases 6 Major Updates On Mahesh Babu's Globe Trotter (Photo: IANS/ Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The ace filmmaker has dropped exciting new updates about his much-awaited global action adventure titled Globe Trotter. The film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is currently in its final leg of shooting, and Rajamouli's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) has set the internet buzzing.

The RRR and Baahubali director shared that the team is in the middle of shooting the climax sequence featuring all three lead stars. Rajamouli also revealed that preparations are in full swing for the Globe Trotter event, which is set to take place on November 15. He wrote, "Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there's a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event, as we're trying something far beyond what we've done before… Can't wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th. Leading up to it, we're filling your week with a few more things lined up. Prithvi's look first, today…"

The tweet gives away six major updates that fans have been waiting for:

  • The climax shoot of Globe Trotter is underway.
  • The Globe Trotter event preparations are being made.
  • The team is trying something beyond anything done before.
  • A major reveal is planned for November 15.
  • More updates will drop throughout the week leading up to the event.
  • Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from the film will be unveiled today, November 7.

Rajamouli also hinted that the upcoming event would feature something unique possibly a new form of cinematic reveal. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what the master storyteller has planned.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had teased Rajamouli on X, reminding him about his "November promise." Their lighthearted exchange joined by Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of the fun rapport shared by the film's team. Priyanka even joked about leaking Mahesh's stories from the sets, while Rajamouli humorously scolded Mahesh for revealing too much.

Globe Trotter marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and is written by his father and longtime collaborator Vijayendra Prasad. The film reportedly promises to be a globe-spanning adventure drama larger in scale than RRR. With Rajamouli confirming that the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran drops today and a massive reveal set for November 15, excitement is at an all-time high. Fans can expect a week filled with teasers, glimpses, and global-level promotions.

