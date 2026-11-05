ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli Shares Ramayana Review: Here's What The Baahubali Director Loved About Ranbir Kapoor's Film

SS Rajamouli shares his review of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising the film's lead cast and grand presentation after its theatrical release.

SS Rajamouli Shares Ramayana Review
SS Rajamouli Shares Ramayana Review (Photo: Film Poster, IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared his review of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana: Part 1, praising the film’s grand scale, visual effects and lead actors. After watching the much-awaited mythological drama, the Baahubali director called its big-screen visuals spectacular and appreciated the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Ramayana, which arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film has attracted attention for its large scale and visual presentation, with several film personalities sharing their reactions after its release.

Taking to X, Rajamouli praised the film’s overall presentation and wrote, "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch."

He also had special words for Ranbir’s performance as Lord Rama. Highlighting the actor’s portrayal, particularly in the Vanavasam portions, the filmmaker wrote, "Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent."

Rajamouli also appreciated Yash and Sai Pallavi for their respective roles. While he found Yash’s portrayal of Ravana menacing, he praised Sai Pallavi’s graceful performance as Sita. Sharing his thoughts on the film’s final portions, he added, "The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it."

The filmmaker also congratulated producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and the entire team for bringing the ambitious project to the big screen.

This is not the first time Rajamouli has spoken positively about Ramayana. Earlier, when the film’s trailer was released, he praised the team’s effort to bring the Indian epic to life on such a grand scale. Calling Ramayana a story that every Indian filmmaker grows up wanting to tell, he also appreciated the cast for giving depth to the characters.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the cast.

The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking Zimmer’s debut in Indian cinema. The second instalment of the ambitious project is scheduled to be released in 2028.

READ MORE

  1. Alia Bhatt Shares Precious Father-Daughter Moment From Ramayana Sets; Ranbir Kapoor's Kiss To Raha Is Unmissable
  2. Badshah Reviews Ramayana, Says Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Film Made Him Cry Despite Knowing The Story Since Childhood
  3. Ramayana X Review: Does The Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Do Justice To The Timeless Epic?

TAGGED:

SS RAJAMOULI ON RAMAYANA
SS RAJAMOULI REVIEWS RAMAYANA
RAMAYANA MOVIE REVIEW RANBIR KAPOOR
RAMAYANA 2026
SS RAJAMOULI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.