SS Rajamouli Shares Ramayana Review: Here's What The Baahubali Director Loved About Ranbir Kapoor's Film
SS Rajamouli shares his review of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising the film's lead cast and grand presentation after its theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared his review of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana: Part 1, praising the film’s grand scale, visual effects and lead actors. After watching the much-awaited mythological drama, the Baahubali director called its big-screen visuals spectacular and appreciated the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
Ramayana, which arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film has attracted attention for its large scale and visual presentation, with several film personalities sharing their reactions after its release.
Taking to X, Rajamouli praised the film’s overall presentation and wrote, "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch."
#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen. 🙏— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 5, 2026
He also had special words for Ranbir’s performance as Lord Rama. Highlighting the actor’s portrayal, particularly in the Vanavasam portions, the filmmaker wrote, "Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent."
Rajamouli also appreciated Yash and Sai Pallavi for their respective roles. While he found Yash’s portrayal of Ravana menacing, he praised Sai Pallavi’s graceful performance as Sita. Sharing his thoughts on the film’s final portions, he added, "The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it."
The filmmaker also congratulated producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and the entire team for bringing the ambitious project to the big screen.
This is not the first time Rajamouli has spoken positively about Ramayana. Earlier, when the film’s trailer was released, he praised the team’s effort to bring the Indian epic to life on such a grand scale. Calling Ramayana a story that every Indian filmmaker grows up wanting to tell, he also appreciated the cast for giving depth to the characters.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the cast.
The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking Zimmer’s debut in Indian cinema. The second instalment of the ambitious project is scheduled to be released in 2028.