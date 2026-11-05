ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli Shares Ramayana Review: Here's What The Baahubali Director Loved About Ranbir Kapoor's Film

SS Rajamouli Shares Ramayana Review ( Photo: Film Poster, IANS )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared his review of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana: Part 1, praising the film’s grand scale, visual effects and lead actors. After watching the much-awaited mythological drama, the Baahubali director called its big-screen visuals spectacular and appreciated the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Ramayana, which arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film has attracted attention for its large scale and visual presentation, with several film personalities sharing their reactions after its release.

Taking to X, Rajamouli praised the film’s overall presentation and wrote, "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch." He also had special words for Ranbir’s performance as Lord Rama. Highlighting the actor’s portrayal, particularly in the Vanavasam portions, the filmmaker wrote, "Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent." Rajamouli also appreciated Yash and Sai Pallavi for their respective roles. While he found Yash’s portrayal of Ravana menacing, he praised Sai Pallavi’s graceful performance as Sita. Sharing his thoughts on the film’s final portions, he added, "The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it."